Cybin Announces Grant of First U.S. Composition of Matter Patent in Support of its CYB005 Phenethylamines Program

- The Company is evaluating non-hallucinogenic dosing of CYB005 preclinical candidate molecules for the treatment of CNS disorders -

- Cybin’s sector-leading intellectual property portfolio now includes over 70 granted patents and more than 220 patent applications pending -

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (Cboe CA:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry platform company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has granted U.S. patent 12,122,741 (‘741) with claims to the composition of matter of lead preclinical candidates in the Company’s CYB005 phenethylamines program.





The Company is investigating novel molecules within the CYB005 program at non-hallucinogenic doses for a range of Central Nervous System (“CNS”) disorders. In addition, the Company is continuing to explore non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens within its broader discovery pipeline, as well as targeted serotonin 5-HT 1A and 5-HT 2C receptor agonists.

“The granting of this patent in support of our CYB005 phenethylamines program reinforces our commitment to expanding the breadth of innovative development work beyond our clinical tryptamine programs,” said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin. “Non-hallucinogenic 5-HT receptor agonists have garnered a great deal of attention in recent years, and we are eager to continue exploring their clinical potential in CNS disorders. While our primary focus remains on our clinical-stage psychiatry programs, CYB003 and CYB004, we believe that other programs like CYB005 that target CNS disorders have the potential to address significant unmet medical needs. We remain focused on demonstrating our scientific leadership in the space, while delivering long-term shareholder value.”

The Company previously announced that its research manuscript, entitled “Synthesis and Structure-Activity Relationships of 2,5-dimethoxy-4-substituted phenethylamines and the discovery of CYB210010: A potent, orally bioavailable and long-acting serotonin 5-HT 2 receptor agonist,” was published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, a prestigious bi-weekly peer-reviewed publication of the American Chemical Society.

About Cybin

Cybin is a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

With industry leading proof-of-concept data, Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of intermittent treatments that provide long lasting results. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin program, about to enter Phase 3 studies for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT program in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.

Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit www.cybin.com or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

