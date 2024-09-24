Currax Pharmaceuticals Unveils New Disease Awareness Campaign to “Quiet the Food Noise,” a Key Barrier for Individuals Seeking Weight Loss

New campaign to raise awareness about food noise, an issue reported to affect more than half of people who are overweight or living with obesity.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Currax”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company and manufacturer has launched the company’s newest initiative to “Quiet the Food Noise.” The campaign seeks to raise awareness about this often-overlooked issue and empower patients to discuss their challenges with their healthcare providers.

Food Noise , or constant and persistent thoughts about food that are difficult to suppress, significantly impacts a person’s ability to focus on their health goals. According to a recent survey, fifty-seven percent of people who are overweight or living with obesity say they experience food noise and sixty-seven percent wish they didn’t think about food as often as they do1. Through the campaign, Currax aims to provide valuable information and support for individuals afflicted by food noise, including resources that help patients identify the common symptoms.

As part of the campaign, Currax is deploying two different 15-second video ads that will run on Connected TV (CTV) and YouTube, as well as 30-second ads that will run on radio broadcast and podcasts, highlighting the challenge of Food Noise and will direct viewers to learn more at FoodNoise.com. Additionally, the team has partnered with the My Weight - What to Know organization to deploy a questionnaire to its community to better understand how individuals define food noise and its barrier for individuals seeking healthy weight management.

“We’ve heard from so many people living with obesity that dealing with constant “food noise” is a significant challenge for them in everyday life,” said Ansley Dalbo, founder of My Weight - What to Know. “These persistent thoughts about food can impact mental health and can also make weight management more difficult. Recognizing this is a critical first step in combatting weight bias (both internal and external) and de-stigmatizing the choice to seek medical help for obesity.”

Currax is pioneering a holistic methodology in an effort to move beyond the traditional, one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.

For more information about how to manage food noise and support healthy weight management, visit FoodNoise.com .

About Currax

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on addressing the #1 and #2 causes of preventable death in the United States, smoking and obesity. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit www.curraxpharma.com .

1 Dietz, W. H. (2023). Understanding Food Noise The STOP Newsletter, STOP Obesity Alliance, George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. Retrieved Sept 2024 from https://stop.publichealth.gwu.edu/LFD-jan24

