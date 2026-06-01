Curium Announces a Strategic Investment of Over €32 million in Saclay, France

Curium’s strategic investment of over €32 million will establish a European production line for 177 Lu-PSMA-I&T, a therapeutic agent for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

This investment positions France at the forefront of this innovative cancer treatment technology and is part of broader industrial commitments in France, covering European demand for targeted prostate cancer therapy

PARIS, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a global leader in nuclear medicine, today announced at the Choose France summit in Versailles, a major industrial investment program in France to the value of €32 million. This investment will strengthen its production capabilities for radiopharmaceuticals through the creation of a new production line, and 20 highly skilled jobs. This will supply the European market with ¹⁷⁷Lu-PSMA-I&T, a targeted radioligand therapy (RLT) for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). With this development, Curium is positioning itself as a theranostic player, combining its longstanding expertise in diagnostics with a growing therapeutic portfolio built around RLT.

This commitment is part of a broader strategy to reinforce France’s position at the heart of the European nuclear medicine value chain. In France, Curium employs over 750 employees and operates 13 production sites that are serving more than 200 nuclear medicine centers every day.

Saclay, France is Curium’s historic site, drawing on a world-class scientific ecosystem and notably rooted in the legacy of the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA). By investing in the facility in Saclay, Curium is strengthening the care pathway in France and will help meet growing European demand for innovative radiopharmaceutical treatments, particularly for advanced prostate cancer through targeted ¹⁷⁷Lu-PSMA-I&T therapies. Curium has launched an ambitious investment program in France, investing more than €50 million over the past 5 years, underscoring its sustained confidence in France’s global industrial strength, and positioning the company to scale up rapidly in a market expected to grow tenfold by 2035, alongside a fast-expanding diagnostic and therapeutic pipeline.

Ciril Faia, Curium International’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “France is a key production hub for Curium and accounts for more than 20% of Curium’s global revenue Nuclear medicine, and radioligand therapy in particular, is set to become an essential component of the modern therapeutic arsenal against cancer by providing innovative and highly targeted solutions for patients with cancer.”.

Isabelle Rouzou, SVP Quality and Operations, Curium International, said: “France was chosen for this strategic investment because of the quality of its scientific, industrial, and hospital ecosystem, as well as its historic expertise in the field of nuclear medicine, making it a leading location for the development of radiopharmaceuticals. This investment creates new opportunities for highly skilled workers and critically, will help increase access to the radioligand therapy for patients with cancer.”

About Nuclear Medicine

Nuclear medicine is undergoing a profound transformation in healthcare, evolving from a primarily diagnostic role to a targeted treatment - radioligand therapy (RLT) represents one of the major innovations driving this transformation. It combines a molecular vector capable of specifically targeting tumor cells with a radioactive isotope, enabling treatment to be delivered directly to the core of the tumor while minimizing effects on healthy tissue.

The growth prospects for these therapies are considerable. In France, the number of patients eligible for RLT could increase more than tenfold by 2035, reflecting a structural evolution in cancer care.

About Curium

Curium Pharma is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 5,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products, that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com