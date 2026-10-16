Curis, Inc. Announces Pricing of $8.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules with Existing Healthcare Focused Institutional Investors

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRIS) ("Curis" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain existing healthcare focused institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 16,666,680 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof) and common warrants to purchase up to 16,666,680 shares of common stock at an effective combined price of $0.51 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying common warrant (the "Offering"). The common warrants have an exercise price of $0.60 per share, will be exercisable six months following their issuance and will expire five and a half years from the issuance date. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share and will be exercisable immediately until exercised in full.

The Company also has agreed that certain existing January 2026 warrants to purchase up to 1,126,676 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $15.00 per share and all of the August 2026 warrants to purchase up to 3,733,334 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.75 per share will be amended such that the existing January 2026 and August 2026 warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $0.60 per share.

The gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $8.5 million, before deducting placement agents fees and other Offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering to fund its research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be sufficient to fund operations through the Company's initial Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) data in 5-10 patients in December 2026. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 19, 2026, subject to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the lead placement agent and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as co-placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities is being made in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and applicable state securities laws, and the securities have not been and will not initially be registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Pursuant to the terms of the registration rights agreement entered into with the investors, the Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares of common stock underlying the pre-funded warrants and common warrants sold in the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 and FLT3 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study (CA-4948-101) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor, ibrutinib, in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) and in the TakeAim CLL Phase 2 study (CA-4948-203) of emavusertib in combination with the BTK inhibitor, zanubrutinib, in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The Company's monotherapy and combination studies in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are substantially complete, with additional funding the Company plans to continue development of emavusertib in AML. Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning Curis's expectations regarding the timing and completion of the PIPE financing, the intended use of the proceeds from the PIPE financing and statements regarding initial CLL data. Forward-looking statements may contain the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "seeks," "estimates," "assumes," "predicts," "projects," "targets," "will," "may," "would," "could," "should," "likelihood", "continue," "potential," "opportunity," "focus," "strategy," "mission," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Curis may experience adverse results, delays and/or failures in its drug development programs and may not be able to successfully advance the development of its drug candidates in the time frames it projects, if at all. Curis's drug candidates may cause unexpected toxicities, fail to demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy in clinical studies and/or may never achieve the requisite regulatory approvals needed for commercialization. Favorable results seen in preclinical studies and early clinical trials of Curis's drug candidates may not be replicated in later trials. Curis is dependent on the success of emavusertib and any delays in the development of emavusertib could have a material adverse effect on its business. There can be no guarantee that the collaboration agreement with Aurigene or the CRADA with NCI will continue for their full terms, that Curis or its collaborators will each maintain the financial and other resources necessary to continue financing its portion of the research, development and commercialization costs, or that the parties will successfully discover, develop or commercialize drug candidates under the collaboration. Curis will require substantial additional capital to fund its business. Based on its available cash resources, it does not have sufficient cash on hand to support current operations within the next 12 months from the date of this press release. Curis will require substantial additional funding to fund the development of emavusertib through regulatory approval and commercialization, and to support its continued operations. If it is not able to obtain sufficient funding, it will be forced to delay, reduce in scope or eliminate the development of emavusertib, including related clinical trials and operating expenses, potentially delaying the time to market for, or preventing the marketing of, emavusertib, which could adversely affect its business prospects and its ability to continue operations, and would have a negative impact on its financial condition and its ability to pursue its business strategies. Curis faces substantial competition. Curis and its collaborators face the risk of potential adverse decisions made by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards, and publication review bodies. Curis may not obtain or maintain necessary patent protection and could become involved in expensive and time-consuming patent litigation and interference proceedings. Unstable market and economic conditions, natural disasters, public health crises, political crises and other events outside of Curis's control, including its ability to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, could significantly disrupt its operations or the operations of third parties on which Curis depends and could adversely impact Curis's operating results and its ability to raise capital. Other important factors that may cause or contribute to actual results being materially different from those indicated by forward-looking statements include the factors set forth under the captions "Risk Factor Summary" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the factors that are discussed in other filings that Curis periodically makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the views of Curis only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing Curis's views as of any subsequent date. Curis disclaims any intention or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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