Curiox Biosystems Strengthens Commercial Leadership to Expand Adoption of Centrifuge-Free Sample Preparation

Commercial expansion will drive wider adoption of C-FREE™ technology and Pluto Workstations for centrifuge-free sample preparation and standardized, reproducible flow cytometry workflows

Shanin Barican appointed VP of Business Development and Kristine Friscino appointed VP of Marketing, to expand partnerships and adoption across biopharma, CROs and research institutions

New Strategic Advisory Board members Elizabeth Woo, PhD, and David Newble, to provide independent guidance on market adoption and commercial scale-up

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiox Biosystems Inc (Curiox), a provider of centrifuge-free (C-FREE™) sample preparation technologies for reproducible, automated flow cytometry workflows, today announced the expansion of its senior commercial team and the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Bringing extensive experience in commercializing and scaling life science technologies, the appointments support Curiox’s next phase of growth as the Company accelerates adoption of its Pluto Workstations, expand strategic partnerships and drive the wider implementation of centrifuge-free sample preparation.

Curiox’s Pluto Workstations bring automation to flow cytometry sample preparation, using the Company’s proprietary C-FREE™ technology to eliminate the need for centrifugation during washing and mixing steps. By automating key stages of sample preparation, including reagent cocktailing, staining and washing, Pluto is designed to reduce manual intervention and variability, supporting more standardized, reproducible workflows. The expanded commercial team will focus on bringing these capabilities to more laboratories, while the SAB will provide independent guidance on the market requirements for broader adoption and commercial scale-up.

Shanin Barican, VP of Business Development, will lead Curiox’s partnerships and strategic alliances to extend the reach of Pluto Workstations across flow cytometry and cell analysis. Shanin has over 20 years’ experience driving the commercialization of innovative technologies, previously holding positions as Senior Director of Business Development at Opentrons Labworks Inc., Director of Product Management at Fluidigm Corporation, and Global Market Development Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

As VP of Marketing, Kristine Friscino will lead marketing to support Pluto adoption across biopharma, CROs and research institutions, including demand generation, positioning and the underlying marketing systems. Kristine brings more than 20 years of commercial experience in life science tools. Most recently, she served as VP of Marketing and Product at Nuclera, where she built the marketing function, led the commercial launch of eProtein Discovery and supported the company through its $75M Series C funding round. Previously, Kristine spent 17 years at Abcam, holding senior sales, marketing and distribution roles.

Elizabeth (Betty) Woo, PhD, Management Consultant, Woo BioAlternatives LLC, and David Newble, Chairman of Cresset and Director of Fluidic Sciences, join the SAB to provide independent, market guidance on establishing centrifuge-free workflows, and Pluto Workstations, as the standard practice in cell sample preparation.

Betty Woo brings over 35 years of life sciences and healthcare leadership experience. Before retiring in early 2026, Betty was VP of Cell, Gene, and Advanced Therapies (CGAT) at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led a cross-divisional business focused on scaling global solutions for advanced therapy developers. Betty serves on several high-profile boards alongside Curiox, including the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine CEO Council, UC Davis Health Ventures, the Pittsburgh Life Sciences Alliance, and NeXell Bio.

Alongside Betty, David Newble brings a track record of taking new laboratory technologies from early adoption to industry standard. A life sciences executive and Board director, he previously led TAP Biosystems (acquired by Sartorius Stedim) and SPT Labtech (now owned by EQT), turning the ambr bioreactor and automated liquid handling platforms into standard lab tools. David serves on the Boards of Astraveus and Fluidic Sciences and advises PE investors on life sciences M&A.

Namyong Kim, CEO, Curiox Biosystems, commented: “The expansion of our commercial team and appointment of the Strategic Advisory Board comes at a pivotal point for Curiox. These appointments will enable us to scale to proactively address customer demand and increase adoption of the Pluto Workstations and make centrifuge-free sample preparation the standard practice for more laboratories. We are delighted to welcome Shanin, Kristine, Betty and David on board to drive this next phase of growth.”

Shanin Barican, VP of Business Development, Curiox Biosystems, added: “Curiox’s innovative technology enables automated, centrifuge-free sample preparation to improve reproducibility and efficiency in flow cytometry workflows, increasing confidence in research. Expanding our commercial team will enable us to match these capabilities with the right customers to revolutionize flow cytometry sample preparation.”

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