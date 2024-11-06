Cryotherapy Market to Reach US$ 623.4 Million by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

size is estimated to be valued at USD 294.8 million in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 623.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global

The growth of the cryotherapy market is attributed to surging demand for minimally invasive procedures and growing prevalence of various cancers. Cryotherapy is a minimally invasive procedure that relies on freezing temperatures to eliminate diseased or damaged tissue. It offers benefits such as less pain, quick recovery, and minimal scarring.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1.9 million new cancer cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2023. Growing cancer burden is demanding advanced treatment procedures such as cryotherapy.

Market Trends

Rising adoption of whole body cryotherapy and growing popularity of cryotherapy for aesthetic purposes are some key market trends expected to propel the cryotherapy market growth over the forecast period. Whole body cryotherapy involves exposing the whole body to temperatures between -110°C to -140°C for a short duration. This offers benefits such as relief from muscle soreness, weight management, and anti-aging effects.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 26.2 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2022. It reflects growing consumer inclination towards aesthetic treatments. Owing to minimal pain and scarring, cryotherapy is gaining acceptance for procedures such as fat reduction and skin rejuvenation.

Cryotherapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $294.8 million Estimated Value by 2030 $623.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Market Opportunities

The localized cryotherapy devices segment is anticipated to witness a high growth of 12.1% during the forecast period. Portable cryotherapy devices are used for localized application of extreme cold to small areas of the body. These devices target specific areas or trigger points of pain with minimal side effects and little risk of frostbite. The non-invasive nature and convenience of localized cryotherapy devices is expected to drive their demand. The cryosurgery devices segment accounted for over 30% of the total market share in 2023. Cryosurgery devices use liquid nitrogen or argon gas to apply extreme cold to destroy diseased or damaged tissue. It is commonly used to treat skin conditions like warts and skin lesions as well as some cancers. The increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures and effectiveness of cryosurgery in cancer treatment is expected to support the growth of this segment.

Key Market Takeaways

The global cryotherapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. This is owing to rising awareness about the benefits of cryotherapy and increasing adoption of minimally invasive therapies.

On the basis of product type, cryosurgery devices segment is expected to hold a dominant position in 2024. This is owing to higher preference of cryosurgery over other therapies in cancer treatment.

On the basis of application, cancer segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2024. This is due to increasing demand for cryotherapy in skin cancer treatment.

On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to availability of advanced cryotherapy equipment and skilled professionals.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of advanced treatments, and presence of leading cryotherapy device manufacturers in the region.

Competitor Insights

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Mectronic Medicale S.r.l

Impact Cryotherapy

C A Manufacturing Sp zoo

Cortex Technology

CooperSurgical Inc.

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

Stryker

Cryoswiss GmbH

CryoConcepts LP.

Medtronic

METRUM CRYOFLEX Sp, z o.o.

CryoBuilt, Inc.

Advanced Monitors Corporation

STERIS

DJO LLC

Pregna International Limited.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, IceCure Medical Ltd. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for POLARx Cryoblation System.

In May 2023, Varian announced the launch of Isolis cryoprobe. It is a single-use and disposable device. This device is designed to use with CryoCare systems that seeks to improve procedural efficiency and decision for cryoablation.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Cryosurgery Devices



Cryo Probes





Cryoablation Devices



Localized Cryotherapy Devices



Cryochambers



Cryosaunas

By Application:

Cancer



Cardiovascular Surgery



Dermatologic Disorders



Pain Management



Others

By End User:

Hospital



Specialty Clinics



Others (Spas and Fitness Centers)

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

