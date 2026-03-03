Cresilon Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for TRAUMAGEL

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresilon announced its revolutionary hemostatic gel TRAUMAGEL® has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient® the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on review of TRAUMAGEL from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

"The Innovative Technology contract from Vizient is a significant milestone for Cresilon and further validates the strong clinical feedback we have received since launching TRAUMAGEL last year," said Joe Landolina, CEO and co-founder of Cresilon. "TRAUMAGEL is setting a new standard of care for hemorrhage control, and adoption is rapidly growing. This contract increases access to the technology for licensed medical professionals across the country to control bleeding in seconds and save lives."

TRAUMAGEL, which utilizes Cresilon's proprietary hydrogel technology, is the first gel in a syringe for traumatic hemorrhage and the only flowable hemostatic with U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for temporary external use to control moderate to severe bleeding. TRAUMAGEL is supplied in a 30 mL sterile prefilled syringe, requires no preparation, is easy to apply and remove, stops bleeding rapidly, and provides immediate hemorrhage control.

"After a review of TRAUMAGEL, Vizient's client-led council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to Cresilon," said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Cresilon



Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. The company was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and named an EMS World Innovation Awards winner for TRAUMAGEL. For more information about Cresilon, visit www.cresilon.com.

