Crescent Biopharma to Present at September 2026 Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in September:
- 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 1:35 p.m. ET in New York.
- Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 5:35 p.m. ET in New York.
A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.
About Crescent Biopharma
Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies as single agents and as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.
Contacts
Investors
Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com
617-465-0586
Media
Jenna Poist
Director, Corporate Communications
jenna.poist@crescentbiopharma.com
781-671-5019