Press Releases

Crescent Biopharma to Present at March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 23, 2026 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to rapidly advancing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, fireside chat on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 3:50 p.m. ET in Boston.
  • Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:40 a.m. ET in Miami.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of Crescent's website at https://investors.crescentbiopharma.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Crescent Biopharma

Crescent Biopharma’s vision is to build a world leading oncology company bringing the next wave of therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes its lead program, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody, as well as novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). By leveraging multiple modalities and established targets, Crescent aims to rapidly advance potentially transformative therapies either as single agents or as part of combination regimens to treat a range of solid tumors. For more information, visit www.crescentbiopharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Contact

Amy Reilly
Chief Communications Officer
amy.reilly@crescentbiopharma.com
617-465-0586


