Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Expands Ultrasome™ Intellectual Property Portfolio with New U.S. Provisional Patent Filing

New Filing Seeks Broad Protection Around Creative Medical’s Cell-Free Regenerative Platform, Including Product Composition, Functional Potency, Manufacturing Controls and Additional Therapeutic Applications

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) ("Creative Medical" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine solutions, today announced the filing of a new U.S. provisional patent application designed to expand intellectual property protection surrounding Ultrasome™, the Company’s proprietary cell-free regenerative medicine platform.

The newly filed application builds upon Creative Medical’s existing regenerative medicine intellectual property and seeks protection across multiple aspects of the Ultrasome platform, including proprietary product composition, biological potency, manufacturing and quality-control methodologies, stability characteristics, delivery approaches and therapeutic applications.

The filing is intended to strengthen the Company’s long-term intellectual property position as Creative Medical advances Ultrasome beyond its initial osteoarthritis program and evaluates the platform’s potential across additional areas of regenerative medicine.

“As our understanding of the Ultrasome platform continues to advance, we believe it is important to protect not only its therapeutic applications, but also the underlying product characteristics, biological activity and manufacturing framework that distinguish the platform,” said Timothy Warbington, President and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. “This filing represents another step in building a broad intellectual property estate around what we believe can become a highly scalable cell-free regenerative medicine platform.”

Building Intellectual Property Around Product Function, Not Simply Particle Identity

Creative Medical’s development strategy for Ultrasome incorporates both physical product characterization and biologically relevant functional testing designed to evaluate activity associated with tissue protection and regenerative signaling.

The newly filed provisional patent application seeks intellectual property protection around multiple aspects of this approach, including methods intended to characterize the biological activity and consistency of manufactured product.

Management believes that integrating product composition, functional potency and manufacturing control may provide important differentiation as the field of extracellular-vesicle and secretome-based therapeutics continues to evolve.

The patent application also includes intellectual property directed toward methods for evaluating changes in product biological activity that may not be reflected by particle measurements alone.

“A central component of our development strategy is establishing reproducible biological activity across manufactured product,” Warbington added. “We believe that connecting manufacturing, product characterization and functional performance is important both scientifically and strategically as we advance this platform.”

Builds on Previously Announced Ultrasome™ Knee Osteoarthritis Program

The new patent filing follows Creative Medical’s previously announced pilot study evaluating Ultrasome in patients with knee osteoarthritis.

As announced in April 2026, the study reported that approximately 93% of participants demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in mobility and pain, and no serious adverse events were reported.

The Company continues to view osteoarthritis as an important initial application for Ultrasome while exploring the broader potential of the platform across regenerative medicine.

The new provisional filing includes intellectual property intended to preserve development flexibility for musculoskeletal and cartilage disorders as well as selected clinical applications. These additional applications remain in various stages of research and development and should not be interpreted as evidence of clinical efficacy or regulatory approval in those indications.

Extending a GMP-Based Regenerative Medicine Platform

Ultrasome is being developed from Creative Medical’s proprietary Olastrocel™ regenerative medicine platform.

The underlying cellular source is derived from an independently validated Good Manufacturing Practice master cell bank, with manufacturing and quality information maintained within a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Drug Master File.

A Drug Master File is a confidential regulatory submission containing manufacturing and quality information and does not itself constitute FDA approval, clearance or authorization of a therapeutic product.

Creative Medical believes the ability to leverage a controlled cellular starting material across both cell-based and cell-free programs may support future manufacturing scalability, product consistency and expansion of its regenerative medicine pipeline.

Expanding Creative Medical’s Intellectual Property Portfolio

The new application is part of Creative Medical’s strategy of building intellectual property protection around multiple layers of its regenerative medicine technologies, including:

proprietary cell-free compositions;

functional biological characteristics;

manufacturing and quality-control methodologies;

stability and product-release approaches;

targeted delivery methods; and

therapeutic applications across selected regenerative medicine indications.





As a provisional patent application, the filing establishes an initial U.S. priority date for the disclosed subject matter and provides the Company with the opportunity to pursue U.S. and international patent protection through subsequent filings.

The provisional application has not been examined by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and there can be no assurance regarding the scope or issuance of any future patent claims.

Strategic Focus

Creative Medical intends to continue advancing its intellectual property portfolio in parallel with its clinical and translational development programs.

Management believes a combination of clinical development, proprietary manufacturing, functional product characterization and intellectual property protection may create multiple opportunities for future platform development, strategic collaboration and value creation.

“Our goal is to build durable value around the science,” Warbington concluded. “We believe the combination of our clinical-stage regenerative platform, expanding cell-free programs and growing intellectual property portfolio positions Creative Medical to pursue multiple high-value opportunities while maintaining disciplined development of our core programs.”

About Ultrasome™

Ultrasome™ is Creative Medical Technology Holdings’ proprietary cell-free regenerative medicine platform derived from the Company’s umbilical cord tissue technology. The platform is being developed to deliver biologically active regenerative signals through scalable, off-the-shelf formulations for potential use across selected degenerative and regenerative medicine applications.

Ultrasome’s initial clinical development has focused on osteoarthritis of the knee.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine therapies derived from adult and perinatal cell technologies. The Company’s programs span multiple areas of regenerative medicine and are designed to translate proprietary cellular and cell-free technologies into therapeutic opportunities for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential scope and value of the Company’s intellectual property portfolio; the development, scalability, manufacturing, potential therapeutic applications and commercial potential of Ultrasome™; future patent prosecution and patent issuance; future clinical and translational development; potential strategic collaborations; and the Company’s plans to evaluate additional regenerative medicine indications. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, risks associated with patent prosecution and enforcement, clinical development, regulatory review, manufacturing, scientific validation, financing, market acceptance and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A provisional patent application is not examined by the USPTO and does not guarantee that a patent will issue or that any subsequently issued claims will provide commercially meaningful protection.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor & Media Contacts

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

IR@CreativeMedicalTechnology.com

www.creativemedicaltechnology.com



Investor Relations / The Equity Group Inc.

Devin Sullivan

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