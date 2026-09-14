Cosmos Health Secures Additional 2.5 Million Units Under New Five-Year Contract Manufacturing Agreement with Viofar; Total Orderbook Surpasses 27.5 Million Units

500,000 contracted units of ROSARTIA annually / 2.5 million over five years through a new long-term agreement at wholly owned subsidiary Cana Laboratories

Expands Cosmos Health's manufacturing presence in cardiovascular pharmaceuticals , adding production of statin-based lipid-lowering therapies to Cana's growing contract manufacturing portfolio

Cumulative contract manufacturing orderbook increases to more than 27.5 million units , up from over 25 million units reported in June 2026

Further strengthens recurring cash flow visibility and expands Cana's long-term manufacturing relationships with established pharmaceutical companies

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Cana Laboratories S.A. ("Cana"), has secured a new five-year contract manufacturing agreement with Viofar covering approximately 2.5 million units of ROSARTIA.

The agreement represents approximately 500,000 contracted units annually and increases Cana's cumulative contract manufacturing orderbook to more than 27.5 million units, up from over 25 million units reported in June 2026. The new agreement further expands Cana's long-term pharmaceutical manufacturing base and strengthens visibility into future production volumes and associated cash flows.

Viofar Agreement Adds 2.5 Million Units of ROSARTIA, Expanding Cana's Cardiovascular Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Under the five-year agreement with Viofar, Cana will manufacture approximately 500,000 units annually of ROSARTIA, representing approximately 2.5 million units over the five-year term, across the 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg strengths.

ROSARTIA contains rosuvastatin, a lipid-lowering medicine belonging to the statin class and classified as an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor. Rosuvastatin is used in the management of elevated cholesterol and other lipid disorders and, in appropriate patients, to reduce cardiovascular risk.

The agreement expands Cana's contract manufacturing presence in cardiovascular pharmaceuticals and adds a significant recurring production program to its existing manufacturing base.

Contract Manufacturing Orderbook Surpasses 27.5 Million Units

The addition of the Viofar agreement increases Cana's cumulative contract manufacturing orderbook to more than 27.5 million units, compared with over 25 million units reported in June 2026.

The expanded orderbook provides greater visibility into future production volumes and associated cash flows while further diversifying Cana's manufacturing activity across pharmaceutical products and therapeutic categories.

Cana's growing base of multi-year manufacturing agreements also supports deeper relationships with established pharmaceutical companies and reinforces the Company's strategy of developing contract manufacturing as a recurring component of its vertically integrated healthcare platform.

Scaling Cana's Manufacturing Platform

Cana operates Cosmos Health's wholly owned 54,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Athens, Greece, which is licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Cosmos Health has invested approximately $5.5 million in upgrading and modernizing the facility, including investments in manufacturing equipment, IT infrastructure, quality management systems and production capabilities.

The continued expansion of Cana's contract manufacturing orderbook supports greater utilization of the Company's manufacturing infrastructure while complementing the production of Cosmos Health's proprietary pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and healthcare brands.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Securing an additional 2.5 million contracted units under a five-year agreement represents another important step in the continued expansion of Cana's contract manufacturing business. With our cumulative orderbook now surpassing 27.5 million units, we are building greater long-term visibility across our manufacturing operations and further strengthening the recurring cash flow profile of the division.

The addition of ROSARTIA expands our contract manufacturing activity into an important cardiovascular product line and further demonstrates our ability to convert Cana's manufacturing capabilities into long-term relationships with established pharmaceutical companies. We continue to see meaningful opportunities to expand our orderbook, increase utilization of our infrastructure and scale Cana's contribution to Cosmos Health."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

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