Corsera Health Named a 2026 “Endpoints 11” Honoree

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corsera Health, Inc., a clinical-stage company leading the future of cardiovascular health through prediction and prevention, announced that it has been named to the 2026 “Endpoints 11” list of the most promising startups in the biopharmaceutical industry. The annual Endpoints News honor recognizes private companies that are pursuing the most ambitious scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow, backed by expert leadership and strong investor confidence.

“At Corsera Health, we have a bold vision: a world without cardiovascular disease,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “We are pursuing this vision by combining early prediction of lifetime cardiovascular disease risk through Klotho, our proprietary AI-powered platform, with preventive medicines designed to address the major drivers of cardiovascular disease. Our first preventive RNAi medicine is advancing through Phase 1 clinical development, marking important progress toward bringing prediction and prevention together to advance a new approach to cardiovascular health.”

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, yet too often, current medical practice addresses its major risk factors only after years of cumulative exposure,” said Clive Meanwell, M.B., Ch.B., M.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “Our goal is to change that paradigm by identifying cardiovascular risk earlier and intervening before disease develops. We are grateful to Endpoints News for recognizing the work of the Corsera Health team and the potential of our approach to change the trajectory of cardiovascular disease and extend healthspan on a global scale.”

Corsera Health was recognized alongside the other 2026 Endpoints 11 honorees at an awards gala held in Boston on September 24, 2026.

About Corsera Health

Corsera Health aims to lead the future of medicine by extending healthspan through cardiovascular disease prediction and prevention. Co-founded by industry pioneers in RNAi therapeutics and cardiovascular medicine, the company is combining decades of innovation in RNAi therapeutics with world-leading expertise in cardiovascular disease prediction, efficient manufacturing and evidence generation, and disruptive commercialization. Corsera Health is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit us at www.corserahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Endpoints

Endpoints News is the biopharma industry’s trusted news authority. As part of the Financial Times’ FT Specialist group, Endpoints publishes daily newsletters, delivers award-winning reporting on its website, hosts industry-leading events and builds products connecting and informing sophisticated business audiences. For more information, visit www.endpts.com.

Media:

Katie Engleman

katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Meredith Kaya

meredith@corsera.com