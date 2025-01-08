CorriXR Therapeutics Appoints Jan Case as Chief Operating Officer

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneering biotherapeutics company focused on oncology and innovative technologies to overcome drug resistance in solid tumors, announced that Jan Case has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer.









With over 25 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, Case has driven operational excellence and strategic growth. As president of Cellicon Valley Consulting, she helped biotech start-ups, especially in the cell and gene therapy domains, expand and thrive through strategic fundraising, business development, and R&D optimization.

“I am pleased to welcome Jan at this key time as we embark on our Series A financing round and advance toward our first-in-human clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck,” said Eric Kmiec, Ph.D., CEO of CorriXR. “Her proven skills and expert guidance will help us achieve our goal of significantly improving the lives of people living with cancer.”

In her previous leadership role at Spark Therapeutics, Case was a key member of the trailblazing team that secured FDA approval for LUXTURNA®, the first gene therapy for a genetic disorder. She also played a pivotal role in Spark’s portfolio and operational expansion. Her career includes over a decade at Shire (now Takeda) in leadership roles in program and portfolio management, and corporate development. Earlier, she was a management consultant and gained extensive product development experience in Europe.

Case holds a BSc in Biochemistry and Physiology from Southampton University, an MSc in Medical Informatics from City University/UMDS in London, and has completed an Executive CPD program at Wharton.

About CorriXR Therapeutics

CorriXR Therapeutics, Inc. advances biotherapeutic innovation in oncology through its proprietary, IP-protected in vivo gene editing platform. As the first biotech spin-out from ChristianaCare—a leading health care system in the mid-Atlantic region—and the Gene Editing Institute, CorriXR is at the forefront of transforming cancer care by targeting drug resistance in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.corrixr.com.

