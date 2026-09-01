CorMedix Therapeutics to Participate in the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that senior management will be participating in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the upcoming Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference being held in Boston on September 8 – 10, 2026.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference Date:

Time:

Webcast:

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

12:45pm EDT

Click here



A replay of the fireside chat will also be available in the “Presentations and Events” page on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at: www.cormedix.com

About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases in the United States. CorMedix is focused on selling and marketing products in institutional settings of care in the US and has field based medical and commercial infrastructure deployed in hospitals, clinics and infusion centers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576