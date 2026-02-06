SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2026

February 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading medical device company, announced today it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 4:15 PM ET. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.

The dial-in number for the call is 800-715-9871 and the conference ID is 6529381. A simultaneous audio webcast and subsequent replay can be accessed at http://investor.coopercos.com.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com


Northern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Successful businessman standing in front of multiple pathways, making a decision for the right move. A symbol of great investment and positive progress in the development of business. stock illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Eyes Pipeline in a Product as GLP-1s Move Into I&I
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A stylized image of a hand holding a tray with pills and tablets, symbolizing healthcare, medical treatment, or pharmaceutical services. Minimalist art collage
Earnings
Novo’s Wegovy Pill Success Is ‘Good News’ for Orforglipron, Lilly Execs Say
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 23, 2024: Exterior view of AbbVie's research facility in South San Francisco. AbbVie is an American pharmaceutical company headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.
Earnings
AbbVie’s I&I Portfolio Sells $30 Billion but Execs Again Underline Other Areas
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Earnings
Novo Goes ‘All In’ on Wegovy Pill but Analysts Worry It’s Not Enough
February 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong