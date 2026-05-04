Contineum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 1, 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement awards to two new non-executive employees under the Company’s 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employee’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each award consists of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 51,000 shares of Class A common stock and was granted on April 28 and April 30, 2026, respectively (Grant Date). Each stock option has an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s Class A common stock on the applicable Grant Date, and vests over 4 years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic pain. PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and major depressive disorder. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.

Steve Kunszabo

Contineum Therapeutics

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

858-649-1158

skunszabo@contineum-tx.com