Context Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego, CA. The presentation will highlight preclinical data regarding the Company’s asset, CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Targeting solid tumors with pH-dependent dual-specific TCEs: First-in-human development of CT-202 Abstract Number: 5392 Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT Session Category: Clinical Research Session: PO.CL05.12 – Redefining Targeted Therapy: Bispecific T-Cell Engagers and Antibody-Drug Conjugates Location: Poster Section 48

For more information and to view the Company’s abstract, visit the AACR Annual Meeting website. The poster will be made available in the Publications section of the Company’s website at the beginning of the poster session.

About CT-202

CT-202 is a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE bispecific antibody that targets Nectin-4, a cell surface protein that is highly and frequently overexpressed in a variety of solid tumors, including bladder, colorectal, lung and breast. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated target for cancer therapy using a traditional antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”), but it is also associated with certain adverse events, including neuropathy and rash. CT-202 is a pH-dependent TCE that is designed to be preferentially active within the tumor microenvironment.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context’s goal is to build an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company, its employees and certain AACR presenters to participate in and present at conferences, (ii) the potential benefits, characteristics, safety and side effect profile of the Company’s product candidates, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, and (iv) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of the Company’s product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Chief Financial Officer

Context Therapeutics

IR@contexttherapeutics.com

