Confluence Genetics Launches Cas-CLEAR™, a New CRISPR Technology Platform for Cancer Therapy

Cas12a2-based approach designed to eliminate cancer cells carrying defined genetic signatures while sparing healthy cells

Lead programs in development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, including HBV-derived HCC

Two independent Nature publications validate Confluence’s SuCas12a2 nuclease, including in vivo mouse model data from the laboratory of Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Genetics today announced the launch of Cas-CLEAR™, Collaterally Enhanced Activated Ribonuclease, a new CRISPR technology platform for the treatment of cancers carrying defined genetic signatures, with lead programs in development for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Unlike gene editing CRISPR systems that cut and modify DNA at a single site, Cas-CLEAR uses Cas12a2 nucleases to recognize cancer-specific genetic signatures and trigger broad collateral cleavage of cellular DNA and RNA, resulting in the selective elimination of cells carrying the targeted signature. The launch coincides with two independent Nature publications validating the platform’s selective cancer cell-killing mechanism: a peer-reviewed publication from the laboratory of Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley featuring in vivo mouse model data, and another led by researchers at Utah State University and University of Utah Health.

“For more than a decade, gene editing has defined how CRISPR is applied in cell and gene therapy, yet for cancer that approach has been slow to translate into treatments,” said Matt Begemann, Senior Director of R&D at Confluence Genetics. “Cas-CLEAR works differently: instead of repairing or replacing a cancer-driving mutation, it uses that mutation as a recognition signal to eliminate the cells that carry it. With advances in precision medicine, cancer-specific signatures can now be identified patient by patient, and Cas-CLEAR is built to act on them. For indications like HBV-derived HCC, where the cancer carries a distinct genetic marker, that represents a meaningfully different mode of action for the cell and gene therapy field.”

A new Nature publication “Targeting Cancer-Specific Mutations with RNA-Triggered Chromatin Shredding” by the laboratory of Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna at the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) at UC Berkeley provides additional independent validation of Confluence’s SuCas12a2 nuclease for oncology applications. The study features SuCas12a2 throughout its main findings, including selective elimination of cells carrying mutations in the historically “undruggable” p53 tumor suppressor gene, and reports in vivo mouse model data in two cancer types: liver cancer, directly relevant to Confluence’s lead HCC program, and lung cancer.

In addition, the Nature publication “RNA-triggered cell killing with CRISPR-Cas12a2” characterized the cancer cell-killing mechanism across multiple Cas12a2 nucleases, including Confluence’s SuCas12a2. Led by researchers at Utah State University and University of Utah Health, the study demonstrated that SuCas12a2 can discriminate cancer cells carrying a single-base-pair KRAS mutation from non-cancerous cells. The findings provide independent peer-reviewed validation of the core mechanism Confluence Genetics is advancing through Cas-CLEAR for oncology applications.

Confluence Genetics holds foundational composition-of-matter and methods of use patents on Cas12a2 nucleases, including SuCas12a2 (U.S. Patent No. 9,896,696), supported by an extensive global patent portfolio of issued patents and pending applications.

Coinciding with today’s launch, Confluence Genetics scientists posted a preprint to bioRxiv [https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.06.23.734040] characterizing nine newly discovered Cas12a2 nucleases. The work identifies a lead nuclease, designated RsCas12a2, with cytotoxic activity comparable to or exceeding that of SuCas12a2. The work also includes a second high-activity nuclease, SdCas12a2, which is designed to access target sites previously unreachable with SuCas12a2, including the S37 CTNNB1 hotspot mutation associated with hepatocellular carcinoma. Hepatocellular carcinoma is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide, with limited treatment options for advanced disease. Hotspot mutations in CTNNB1 and HBV-derived HCC account for a substantial share of liver cancer globally and present a particularly clear cancer-specific genetic signature for Cas-CLEAR recognition. RsCas12a2 and related nucleases are covered by additional patent applications, including U.S. Patent Application No. 2026/0085301.

About Cas-CLEAR™

Cas-CLEAR™ is a CRISPR-based oncology platform that uses Cas12a2 nucleases to eliminate cancer cells carrying cancer-specific genetic signatures while sparing healthy cells. The Cas-CLEAR mechanism was discovered and patented by Confluence Genetics scientists and originally characterized in bacteria before being extended to human cancer cell systems. The mechanism of action has now been described in four peer-reviewed Nature publications (Bravo et al., 2023; Dmytrenko et al., 2023; Scholz et al., 2026; Zeng et al., 2026). The Cas-CLEAR platform is built on foundational composition-of-matter and methods of use patents originally developed by Confluence Genetics scientists. Lead programs are in development for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), including HBV-derived HCC.

Confluence Genetics is actively seeking co-development partners for Cas-CLEAR oncology programs and for plant defense applications of the underlying Cas12a2 nuclease technology, which is also available for full licensing in antimicrobial development and molecular diagnostics. For more information, visit cas-clear.com.

About Confluence Genetics

Confluence Genetics is a crop genetics company combining proprietary germplasm, its AI-driven CropOS® platform, and its Crop Accelerator to advance high-performing specialty soybeans for feed and food markets. Confluence is also the scientific founder of Cas-CLEAR™, a CRISPR-based oncology platform built on its foundational Cas12a2 nuclease intellectual property, with lead programs in development for hepatocellular carcinoma. For more information, visit confluence.ag and cas-clear.com.

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Carly Scaduto

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Matt Begemann

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