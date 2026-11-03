Coloplast A/S Announcement no. 11/2026 - 2025/26 Full-Year Financial Results

1 October 2025 - 30 September 2026

Coloplast delivered 5% organic growth in Q4, driven by continued strength in Chronic Care and Interventional Urology. EBIT growth1 in constant currencies was 0% and includes negative impact from inflation and Biologics. Reported revenue in DKK grew 7%, reflecting 2%-points benefit from currencies.

Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 6%, Continence Care 5%, Voice & Respiratory Care 9%, Wound & Tissue Repair 1%, and Interventional Urology 7%.

Broad-based growth in Ostomy Care ex. China, with continued good contribution from our latest SenSura® Mio product launches.

Continence Care growth was driven by good momentum in Europe and strong contribution from Luja™, partly offset by a high baseline and order phasing in the US, as expected. Beyond the order phasing, the underlying momentum in the US remained strong.

Good momentum in Voice & Respiratory Care driven by Laryngectomy and a pick up in Tracheostomy related to order phasing.

Sales in Biologics declined by 12%, with continued impact from the out-patient reimbursement change, while the in-patient business continued its good momentum with around double-digit growth. The EBIT margin before PPA amortisation was 1%. Advanced Wound Dressings grew 9%, primarily benefiting from the annualisation of the product return in China.

Continued strong momentum in Interventional Urology, driven by the US Men’s Health business.

EBIT 1 was DKK 1,848 million. EBIT 1 in constant currencies was on par with last year, while reported EBIT 1 decreased 5% from last year. The EBIT margin 1 was 25% against 28% last year, and includes around 150 basis points negative impact from currencies, around 30 basis points incremental negative impact from Kerecis and inflationary pressure on raw materials and freight.

was DKK 1,848 million. EBIT in constant currencies was on par with last year, while reported EBIT decreased 5% from last year. The EBIT margin was 25% against 28% last year, and includes around 150 basis points negative impact from currencies, around 30 basis points incremental negative impact from Kerecis and inflationary pressure on raw materials and freight. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 16%.

FY 2025/26 organic growth was 6% and EBIT growth1 in constant currencies was 4%. Reported revenue in DKK grew 4%, reflecting 2%-points negative impact from currencies.

Organic growth rates by business area: Ostomy Care 5%, Continence Care 7%, Voice & Respiratory Care 8%, Wound & Tissue Repair 2%, and Interventional Urology 7%.

EBIT 1 was DKK 7,447 million. EBIT 1 in constant currencies increased 4% compared to last year, while reported EBIT 1 decreased 3% from last year. The EBIT margin 1 was 26%, against 28% last year, and includes around 100 basis points negative impact from currencies, around 40 basis points incremental negative impact from Kerecis, investments related to the Impact4 strategy and an increase in inflationary pressure in Q4.

was DKK 7,447 million. EBIT in constant currencies increased 4% compared to last year, while reported EBIT decreased 3% from last year. The EBIT margin was 26%, against 28% last year, and includes around 100 basis points negative impact from currencies, around 40 basis points incremental negative impact from Kerecis, investments related to the Impact4 strategy and an increase in inflationary pressure in Q4. Net profit before special items was DKK 5,566 million, or a DKK 418 million increase from last year (adjusted), positively impacted by lower net financial items due to gains on exchange rate adjustments. Adjusted diluted EPS before special items increased by 8%.

Strong development in free cash flow, with a free cash flow-to-sales ratio of 22% vs. 19% last year 2 , reflecting favourable development in working capital and lower net financial items, partly offset by higher capital expenditures.

, reflecting favourable development in working capital and lower net financial items, partly offset by higher capital expenditures. Return on invested capital after tax before special items was 15%, on par with last year (adjusted)3.

Revised 2030 financial ambition and FY 2026/27 guidance:

2030 financial ambition: organic revenue growth of 5-7% per year and an EBIT margin 1 in the mid-20% range over the period. ROIC 4 expected around 20% in FY 2029/30. For further information, please refer to the stock exchange announcement here: 10/2026

in the mid-20% range over the period. ROIC expected around 20% in FY 2029/30. For further information, please refer to the stock exchange announcement here: FY 2026/27 organic growth expected to be 5-7%: continued momentum in Chronic Care, mid- to high-single digit growth in Interventional Urology and return to growth in Biologics from Q2.

FY 2026/27 EBIT margin 1 of around 25%: pressure on gross margin from inflation and ramp up cost in Portugal, while step up in investments will impact operating expenses. ‘Funding the journey’ program 5 to support the step up in investments and partly offset gross margin headwinds.

of around 25%: pressure on gross margin from inflation and ramp up cost in Portugal, while step up in investments will impact operating expenses. ‘Funding the journey’ program to support the step up in investments and partly offset gross margin headwinds. Reported revenue growth in DKK in FY 2026/27 of 7-9% (around 2%-points positive impact from currencies), while the reported EBIT margin 1 will include up to 50 basis points positive impact from currencies, calculated using current spot rates.

will include up to 50 basis points positive impact from currencies, calculated using current spot rates. Capex-to-sales ratio expected around 5%. The effective tax rate is expected around 22%.

Special items is expected around DKK 200 million related to our ‘funding the journey’ program.

“We delivered strong 6% organic growth for the full year and 4% EBIT growth, broadly in line with our updated guidance from April 2026. My first six months as CEO have strengthened my belief that Coloplast is uniquely positioned for long-term success, with leading positions in attractive markets and significant opportunities for growth. What stands out is the strong growth in Chronic Care and Interventional Urology in the US, including reaching 20% market share in Ostomy Care this year, while the biologics market has now gone through a reimbursement change. We also continued to see strong contributions from new products globally, underlining the strength of our innovation pipeline. The priorities we have set, our updated long-term ambition and our ‘funding the journey’ programme give us a clear path forward and will enable us to step up investments in innovation and commercial opportunities to drive long-term growth and value creation,” says Gavin Wood, President & CEO.

Conference call: Coloplast will host a conference call on Tuesday, 3 November 2026 at 11.00 am CEST. The call is expected to last about one hour. To actively participate in the Q&A session please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link here to receive an e-mail with dial-in details: Register here

Access the conference call webcast directly here: Coloplast – FY 2025/26 Earnings release conference call

1. Before special items. 2. Excluding impact from acquisitions and divestments. 3. ROIC last year adjusted for the impact from the Kerecis IP transfer. 4. After tax and before special items 5. ‘Funding the journey’ program to free up around DKK 500 million with full impact in FY 2027/28, of which around 75% impact in FY 2026/27.

Our mission Making life easier for people with intimate health care needs Our values Closeness… to better understand Passion… to make a difference Respect and responsibility… to guide us Our vision Setting the global standard for listening and responding

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts Press and media Address Anders Lonning-Skovgaard Peter Mønster Coloplast A/S Executive Vice President, CFO Head of Media Relations & Corporate Content Holtedam 1 +45 4911 1111 +45 4911 2623 DK -3050 Humlebaek dkpete@coloplast.com Denmark Aleksandra Dimovska Company reg. (CVR) no. 69 74 99 17 Vice President, Investor Relations +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458 Website dkadim@coloplast.com www.coloplast.com Nicklas Overgaard Senior Manager, Investor Relations +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3301 dknioha@coloplast.com Kristine Husted Munk Senior Director, Investor Relations +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266 dkkhu@coloplast.com This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.







The Coloplast story begins back in 1954. Elise Sørensen is a nurse. Her sister Thora has just had an ostomy operation and is afraid to go out in public, fearing that her stoma might leak. Listening to her sister’s problems, Elise conceives the idea of the world’s first adhesive ostomy bag.



Based on Elise’s idea, Aage Louis-Hansen, a civil engineer and plastics manufacturer, and his wife Johanne Louis-Hansen, a trained nurse, created the ostomy bag. A bag that does not leak, giving Thora – and thousands of people like her – the chance to live the life they want.



A simple solution that makes a difference.



Today, the Coloplast Group develops products and services that help millions of people live more independent lives through solutions tailored to their needs. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice & Respiratory Care, Wound & Tissue Repair, and Interventional Urology. The Coloplast logo is a

registered trademark of

Coloplast A/S© 2026-11

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S,

3050 Humlebaek, Denmark

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