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Press Releases

Colait and Myomo Launch Collaborative Research Initiative to Advance Understanding of Unmet Needs in Chronic Stroke

June 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

Colait today announced a collaboration with Myomo to co-sponsor research focused on the needs of individuals living with stroke-related upper limb paralysis.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026  -- Colait today announced a new collaboration with Myomo to co-sponsor a research initiative focused on identifying and better understanding the unmet needs facing individuals living with chronic stroke-related upper limb paralysis. Powered by Colait’s AI-driven insight platform, the study will explore the evolving perspectives of healthcare professionals and the reimbursement landscape shaping access to care and rehabilitation technologies.

The initiative aims to generate deeper, real-world insights into the clinical, functional, and systemic challenges experienced across the chronic stroke journey.

“Chronic stroke remains one of the largest areas of unmet need in neurorehabilitation,” said Harry Kovelman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Myomo. “By combining Myomo’s leadership in advanced mobility solutions with Colait’s ability to rapidly surface actionable human insights at scale, we hope to better understand where meaningful gaps still exist for patients, providers, and healthcare systems.”

The study is expected to include qualitative insights from clinicians including rehabilitation specialists and allied health professionals helping inform future approaches to care delivery, access, and innovation in stroke recovery.

About Colait
Colait is dedicated to amplifying the voices that shape healthcare. Colait's agentic AI platform embeds validated agents directly into the workflows of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech organizations, enabling teams to gather, synthesize, and understand perspectives from clinicians, patients, and key stakeholders at scale. Serving as an execution layer for qualitative insight generation and knowledge development, Colait transforms real-world experiences into actionable understanding that helps advance knowledge, support innovation, and contribute to better outcomes for patients worldwide.

For inquiries, please contact:
colette.balaam@colait.com
135 Madison Ave, 5th Floor
New York, NY 10016

https://colait.com/

New York Collaboration
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