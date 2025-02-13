Cognito Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Team to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Commercialization

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alzheimers--Cognito Therapeutics, a pioneering neurotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced key executive appointments designed to accelerate the company’s growth, clinical advancement, and commercialization. Steve Worthy joins as Chief Business & Financial Officer, Dr. Robbert Zusterzeel as Chief Clinical & Regulatory Officer, Deanna Angello as Chief Commercial Officer, and Pritesh Shah, Pharm.D., as Chief Strategy Officer.









“As Cognito nears completion of enrollment in our pivotal HOPE trial and prepares for regulatory submission, we are also ramping up our commercial and strategic efforts to bring Spectris™ to market,” said Christian Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Cognito Therapeutics. “With deep expertise in fundraising, capital markets, regulatory strategy, commercialization, and growth acceleration, Steve, Robbert, Deanna, and Pritesh bring the precise skill sets needed for this critical phase. Their leadership will be instrumental in positioning Cognito as a market leader in neurotechnology-driven therapies.”

Strategic Executive Appointments Aligned with Cognito’s Growth Trajectory

Steve Worthy, Chief Business & Financial Officer

A seasoned financial strategist with a strong track record in fundraising and capital markets, Steve will spearhead Cognito’s financial strategy, business development, and investor engagement. He brings over a decade of experience in healthcare finance, previously serving as Senior Vice President of Corporate & Business Development at Aetion and a Vice President in J.P. Morgan’s Global Healthcare Coverage Group. His leadership in capital structuring and strategic partnerships will be pivotal as Cognito advances toward commercialization. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and a B.Sc. in Business Administration from Michigan Technological University.

Robbert Zusterzeel, MD, PhD, MPH, Chief Clinical & Regulatory Officer

Dr. Zusterzeel joins Cognito with extensive expertise in clinical trials, regulatory strategy, and market access—critical areas as the company progresses toward regulatory submission for Spectris™. Previously, he was Vice President of Regulatory Science & Strategy at Woebot Health and held senior leadership roles at IQVIA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. His deep knowledge of clinical development, regulatory affairs, and healthcare policy will be essential in guiding Cognito through the FDA approval process. He earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from Maastricht University in the Netherlands and an M.P.H. in Epidemiology from Harvard University.

Deanna Angello, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer

With over 25 years of leadership in market development and commercialization, particularly in Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases, Deanna will spearhead Cognito’s strategy for launching Spectris™ and driving market adoption in Alzheimer’s care. She has held executive roles at Pfizer, Genentech/Roche, Kite/Gilead, and Johnson & Johnson, leading commercialization efforts that delivered over $7 billion in revenue. Known for her ability to de-risk market entry and accelerate adoption, she has transformed patient access in complex landscapes, ensuring that disruptive innovations reach the patients who need them most. Most recently, she was Executive in Residence at Springboard Enterprises, advising CEOs on commercialization and investor strategy. Her expertise in access, reimbursement, and market creation will be pivotal in establishing Cognito as a leader in neurodegenerative disease treatment and reshaping the treatment paradigm for millions of patients worldwide. Angello holds an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Pritesh Shah, Pharm.D., Chief Strategy Officer

Pritesh joins Cognito with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and strategically scaling organizations. As the former Chief Growth Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Novocure, Dr. Shah was instrumental in expanding the company’s global presence and establishing new revenue streams, while also preparing the organization for multiple successful launches. Notably, his expertise driving growth for medical technologies that achieve biological impact aligns perfectly with Cognito’s mission. His experience at Roche/Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and OSI Oncology further underscores his ability to launch and grow innovative therapies in competitive markets. Pritesh holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Maryland and advanced degrees in communications and leadership from Seton Hall University and the Yale School of Management. His people-centric leadership, passion for improving patient outcomes and expertise in building high-performing organizations make him an invaluable asset as Cognito advances its mission of delivering transformative medical technologies.

“With this exceptional group of leaders joining our already strong executive team, Cognito is well-positioned to execute on our ambitious vision with confidence and precision,” said Howell. “Each of these executives has not only successfully navigated high-stakes growth phases in their respective companies but has also demonstrated the ability to drive transformative change. Their collective expertise in clinical, regulatory, financial, commercial, and strategic execution ensures we are well-prepared for the milestones ahead. I am proud to welcome them to Cognito and excited about the impact we will make together as we work to bring Spectris™ to patients and families worldwide, fulfilling our mission to enhance the quality of life for those battling neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical neurotechnology company pioneering disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, Spectris™, uses non-invasive auditory and visual neuromodulation to enhance gamma frequency brain activity, with the goal of slowing brain atrophy and functional decline in Alzheimer’s disease. Cognito is committed to developing transformative, technology-driven interventions to address unmet needs in the treatment of CNS diseases. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

