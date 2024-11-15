Cofactor Genomics expands clinical use of OncoPrism, as their AI enabled RNA test achieves national clinical validation after predicting immunotherapy response in Lung Cancer Patients

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cofactor Genomics, Inc., a clinical-stage company bridging the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA, announced today the validation and launch of OncoPrism®-NSCLC, an RNA-based diagnostic to predict response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The validation of OncoPrism-NSCLC follows the recent announcement of Medicare coverage for Cofactor’s OncoPrism-HNSCC test. Both tests use Cofactor’s Health Expression Models that use RNA expression paired with machine learning to predict response to ICI.





“OncoPrism-NSCLC dramatically expands the number of patients who can benefit from OncoPrism testing, as NSCLC patients are the largest patient population being treated with ICI,” said Dr. Jarret Glasscock, Chief Executive Officer of Cofactor Genomics. “The launch of OncoPrism-NSCLC is another important step in achieving Cofactor’s goal of bringing precision medicine to all cancer patients.”

OncoPrism-NSCLC uses pre-treatment tumor biopsies to predict response to ICI and is run in Cofactor’s CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory. The validation was based on patients from 12 clinical sites participating in the PREDAPT trial (NCT04510129). In total, 17 clinical sites have participated in the ongoing NSCLC trial. The OncoPrism-NSCLC prediction was significantly correlated with response in patients treated with both ICI as a single agent and in combination with chemotherapy. In addition to NSCLC and HNSCC, Cofactor’s national PREDAPT clinical trial is aimed at evaluating OncoPrism in nine other cancers including colorectal, breast, cervical, liver, kidney, esophageal, and bladder.

About Cofactor:

Cofactor Genomics is a clinical-stage diagnostics company bridging the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA to solve the biggest problems in healthcare. Unlocking RNA’s use as a transformational barometer of health is accomplished through Cofactor’s PRISM database of patented Health Expression Models (HEMs). HEMs are a departure from common and often uninformative gene mutation panel tests. HEMs represent the latest advancements in machine learning and RNA that transform billions of biological RNA data points to Cofactor’s high-dimensional RNA models of biology, disease, and therapy response.

Cofactor’s pioneering work in RNA modeling has been published in The Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and recognized by Nature Scientific Reports as breakthrough work in cancer. Cofactor is supported and partnered with 38 healthcare systems, representing 20% of US healthcare. Cofactor’s OncoPrism is CAP/CLIA-validated and Medicare-approved. Learn more from www.cofactorgenomics.com and LinkedIn.

