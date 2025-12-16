Cofactor Genomics Announces Strategic Investment by Labcorp and Ascension Ventures to Fuel Expansion of Its OncoPrism® Immunotherapy Diagnostic Across U.S. Cancer Care Networks

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cofactor Genomics, a commercial-stage diagnostics company transforming precision oncology through RNA-based predictive tests, today announced strategic investments from Labcorp and Ascension Ventures. The financing is intended to accelerate Cofactor’s nationwide expansion and broaden patient access to its immunotherapy-response diagnostics.

Ascension Ventures, the strategic investment arm of 13 leading U.S. health systems across 22 states, representing more than $100 billion in annual operating revenue, aligns closely with some of the nation’s largest oncology networks. Labcorp adds further strategic value through its national diagnostics footprint and rapidly expanding precision-oncology portfolio.

Cofactor’s flagship assay, OncoPrism®, leverages machine-learning analysis of tumor RNA to quantify immune engagement and generate a clinically actionable predictive classification for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) response. The platform’s capabilities were established in the national PREDAPT trial, which demonstrated multi-cancer applicability and performance exceeding that of existing clinically validated and Medicare-covered diagnostics. Importantly, OncoPrism moves beyond the constrained utility of prognostic biomarkers—delivering true predictive insight linked directly to ICI treatment outcomes. This positions OncoPrism as one of the few diagnostics capable of guiding immunotherapy use in both academic and community oncology settings, where advanced molecular tools have traditionally been difficult to adopt.

“This is a major step in ensuring that every patient—regardless of treatment location—has access to a predictive diagnostic that can guide the use of immunotherapy,” said Chris Parker, CEO of Cofactor Genomics. “Labcorp’s nationwide diagnostic network, combined with Ascension Ventures’ reach across major U.S. health systems, provides a strong foundation as we scale access to OncoPrism and continue expanding into new cancer indications.”

“Labcorp is committed to advancing precision oncology by delivering innovative diagnostics that empower clinicians with enhanced actionable insights,” said Megann Vaughn Watters, Vice President of New Ventures and Strategic Alliances for Labcorp. “At Labcorp, we have built a comprehensive portfolio that supports physicians and patients across the entire care continuum—from early detection to treatment selection and monitoring. Cofactor’s RNA-based platform represents a significant advancement in predicting immunotherapy benefit, and we’re proud to help accelerate its adoption so more patients and providers can access this potentially transformative technology.”

John Kuelper, Senior Managing Director of Ascension Ventures, added, “We partner with companies that can meaningfully impact care delivery across our health system partners. Cofactor’s technology has the potential to change how immunotherapy decisions are made for a significant portion of U.S. cancer patients.”

While specific commercial programs were not detailed, the parties noted that the investment will enable integration pathways and operational capabilities that help expand provider access through established national laboratory and health-system infrastructures.

Proceeds from the financing will support continued expansion of Cofactor’s predictive immunotherapy diagnostic portfolio, increased clinical evidence generation and health-system integration, and scaling of commercial and lab operations to meet growing demand across U.S. oncology markets.

About Cofactor Genomics

Cofactor Genomics is a commercial stage diagnostics company that bridges the precision medicine gap by decoding RNA to solve the biggest problems in healthcare. It accomplishes this by unlocking RNA’s use as a transformational barometer of health through its PRISM database of patented Health Expression Models (HEMs). HEMs are a departure from common and often uninformative gene mutation panel tests. They represent the latest advancements in machine learning and RNA, transforming billions of biological RNA data points into Cofactor’s high-dimensional RNA models of biology, disease, and therapy response.

Cofactor’s pioneering work in RNA modeling has been published in The Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, and recognized by Nature Scientific Reports as breakthrough work in cancer. Cofactor is supported and partnered with 38 healthcare systems, representing 20% of US healthcare. Cofactor’s OncoPrism is CAP/CLIA-validated and Medicare-approved. Learn more from www.cofactorgenomics.com and LinkedIn.

About Ascension Ventures

Ascension Ventures is a strategic healthcare venture firm with five funds and more than $1 billion in assets under management. The firm was launched in 2001 by Ascension, and today invests on behalf of thirteen of the nation's leading community health systems operating across 22 states and generating more than $100 billion in annual revenue. AV collaborates with these partners to identify, invest in, and support strategically aligned private companies that are transforming the healthcare industry and enhancing the experience for patients, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit www.ascensionventures.org.

