Co-Diagnostics to Participate in Joint WHO/Unitaid/UNAIDS Annual Consultation Meeting on September 17-18, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming joint WHO/Unitaid/UNAIDS Annual Consultation Meeting. Joseph Featherstone, Executive Vice President of Business Development, will represent Co-Dx at the annual meeting, which will be held at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 17-18, 2026.

The annual consultation, convened by WHO in collaboration with UNAIDS and Unitaid, brings together diagnostic manufacturers, procurement and regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders to advance equitable access to diagnostics.

The invitation reflects Co-Dx's ongoing engagement with global health organizations on diagnostics access. Separately, WHO issued guidance supporting near-point-of-care molecular diagnostics and tongue swab sampling to close gaps in tuberculosis testing. The Company's Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test is designed to meet this guidance, and clinical performance studies of the test are currently underway in India through the Company's joint venture, CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the PCR Home ® , PCR Pro ® , mobile app, and all associated tests) has not been cleared or authorized by the FDA, is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "designed," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in and potential benefits from the Joint WHO/UNITAID/UNAIDS Annual Consultation Meeting; the design, development and potential performance of the Co-Dx™ PCR MTB test, including its potential alignment with diagnostic approaches reflected in WHO guidance; the conduct, timing and successful completion of clinical performance studies of the Co-Dx PCR MTB test in India; and the potential regulatory approval, commercialization and market adoption of the Co-Dx PCR platform and associated tests. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: risks that participation in the WHO/UNITAID/UNAIDS consultation or other engagements with global health organizations may not result in regulatory, commercial or other benefits to the Company; risks associated with the design, development, performance and validation of the Co-Dx PCR MTB test; risks that clinical studies may be delayed, unsuccessful or produce results that do not support regulatory submissions or commercialization; risks related to the Company's dependence on its joint venture, clinical partners and other third parties in conducting studies and pursuing commercialization; risks associated with obtaining regulatory clearances, approvals or authorizations in the United States, India and other jurisdictions; risks that regulatory requirements or public-health guidance may change; risks associated with the performance, reliability, manufacture, scalability and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and associated tests; risks related to competition, technological change and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics