Co-Diagnostics Completes New Vector Smart® Laboratory Installations Amid Rising Dengue Activity in Florida

Two full laboratory installations completed in Florida; installation and customer training underway in Indiana

State surveillance has recorded 73 locally acquired dengue cases and identifies 14 dengue-positive mosquito pools in Florida this season

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) ("Co-Dx" or "the Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, today announced the completion of two new Vector Smart® mosquito surveillance laboratory installations in Florida, with installation and customer training underway at an additional laboratory in Indiana. The installations bring previously announced orders into operation and expand a Vector Smart network that has served customers across 21 U.S. states, including 7 mosquito abatement districts in Florida.

Dengue activity in Florida has increased significantly this season. According to the Florida Department of Health's arbovirus surveillance report for the week ending August 29, 2026, the state has recorded 73 locally acquired dengue cases across five counties and identified 14 dengue-positive mosquito pools. These conditions highlight the pressing need for decentralized molecular surveillance. Vector Smart provides mosquito abatement districts with rapid, local PCR data that supports more informed public health decision-making while strengthening the Company's growing installed surveillance network.

"Every new Vector Smart deployment expands more than our customer footprint. It extends a growing molecular monitoring network that enables public health agencies to generate faster, local insights into mosquito-borne disease activity," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Diagnostics. "As vector-borne diseases continue to emerge in new regions, we believe decentralized PCR surveillance will become an increasingly important component of public health infrastructure. Bringing additional laboratories online is another step toward building that network."

Mr. Egan continued, "We designed Vector Smart as a scalable, multi-test surveillance platform rather than a single-test solution. Once a laboratory is operational, customers can leverage the same workflow across multiple mosquito-borne pathogens as surveillance priorities evolve. We believe that flexibility strengthens the long-term value of the platform while supporting continued growth in recurring assay demand as our installed base expands."

The Florida and Indiana laboratory deployments represent the latest phase of the Vector Smart expansion program announced on June 25, 2026, as previously disclosed customer orders become operational. The installations follow the Company's recently announced first international Vector Smart deployment and ongoing third-party validation of the platform. Most recently, an additional state public health laboratory completed an independent evaluation of the Company's Vector Smart VZDC assay, building on prior independent evaluations supporting broader adoption across mosquito surveillance and public health programs.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:



Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (subject to regulatory review and not currently for sale) and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to expand deployment and adoption of its Vector Smart® platform, the expected demand for mosquito surveillance and public health monitoring solutions, the Company's ability to commercialize the Vector Smart platform and related products, the anticipated benefits of recent customer deployments, the significance of independent third-party evaluations of the Company's assays, the potential for recurring consumable demand as the Vector Smart installed base grows, the Company's plans to expand the Vector Smart platform into additional domestic and international markets, and the expected performance and market acceptance of the Vector Smart platform and related assays. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks that market demand or public health conditions may change; risks related to the Company's ability to successfully commercialize the Vector Smart platform and related products; risks related to the Company's ability to commercialize the Vector Smart platform and related products in strategically important markets, including risks that customers, distributors, and public health agencies may not successfully adopt, deploy, or utilize the Company's products; risks associated with international operations, including changing regulatory requirements, economic conditions, reimbursement environments, import/export restrictions, and foreign currency fluctuations; risks related to regulatory review by regulatory authorities that would be required to achieve a successful commercial launch; risks related to the performance, reliability, and market acceptance of the Co-Dx PCR platform and other Co-Dx technology; risks associated with dependence on third parties, suppliers, collaborators, and distribution partners; risks related to competition, technological change, and intellectual property protection; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Co-Diagnostics