CND Life Sciences Closes $13.5M Series A Equity Round to Continue Growth and Innovation in Neurodiagnostics

May 2, 2025 | 
Latest Series A3 financing includes Labcorp, along with new and longtime investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, Inc. (CND) announced today that it has raised $13.5 million in its Series A equity financing round, with $8.6 million in its most recent Series A3 offering. The company's strong growth has been fueled by its innovative Syn-One Test® that uses skin biopsy tissue to detect and quantify the abnormal form of the alpha-synuclein protein, a known pathological hallmark of Parkinson's disease (PD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), multiple system atrophy and other related disorders.

"This is a defining time for the neurodegeneration field," said Richard J. Morello, CND's chief executive officer. "CND uses proven technology to help clinicians diagnose diseases like Parkinson's earlier and more precisely than ever before, while collaborating with biopharmaceutical companies to improve the chances for successful clinical trials for novel therapies. We are grateful for the significant support of our mission by many dedicated investors."

CND launched its Syn-One Test in late 2019, which has been used by nearly 3,000 neurologists and other clinicians to aid in the diagnosis of synuclein-associated disorders like PD for more than 35,000 patients. In 2024, CND published a key study in the Journal of the American Medical Association demonstrating Syn-One's 95.5% sensitivity overall in detecting abnormal synuclein in patients with different synuclein-associated diseases. Additionally, Syn-One Biomarker Technology™, which leverages CND's AI-assisted platform NerValence™ to quantify the amount of synuclein detected in cutaneous nerves, is being applied in multiple pharmaceutical clinical trials with the hope of measuring an investigational drug's effect on the pathological protein.

"Without accurate diagnosis and objective measures of disease progression and therapy response, treatment of the synuclein-related disorders will be hampered," said Christopher Gibbons, MD, chief scientific officer of CND. "Using our proprietary technology, we are able to support a more precise diagnosis and provide convenient, reproducible measures of disease progression and severity in PD, DLB and other synucleinopathies. These advancements offer real opportunities to deliver more effective patient care and accelerate development of disease-modifying therapies."

CND's latest Series A3 round included funding from existing investor groups Cambrian Capital Partners, Tanis Ventures, Lupo Labs, Top Corner Capital, HonorHealth, Triana, Gold Bench Capital and BlueStone Ventures and from new investors Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, MBX Capital and Vilas Ventures.

"We are excited to support CND's mission to scale access to their Syn-One Test as part of our deep commitment to help deliver innovative neurology tests and treatments," said Megann Vaughn Watters, Labcorp's vice president of New Ventures & Strategic Alliances. "We are encouraged by the strong adoption of CND's innovative testing that is providing actionable information to ordering clinicians and closing gaps in care for patients facing neurodegenerative diseases."

About CND Life Sciences

CND Life Sciences supports the care of patients facing the potential diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease and other neurological conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, CND developed the Syn-One Test to help clinicians diagnose synucleinopathies that include Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, pure autonomic failure and REM sleep behavior disorder. Syn-One uses proprietary immunofluorescence techniques to detect, visualize and quantify phosphorylated alpha-synuclein in cutaneous nerves. Results of a prospective, multicenter NIH-sponsored study of the Syn-One Test were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2024 demonstrating >95% sensitivity overall in patients with a clinically determined synucleinopathy.1 The test analyzes three small skin biopsy samples collected in a clinician's office through an in-office patient procedure and includes an assessment of intraepidermal nerve fiber density and other important pathologic markers. Nearly 3,000 neurologists and other clinicians in 50 states have used the Syn-One Test to support their diagnostic evaluation of patients. The company also collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies on clinical trials for investigational therapies targeting neurodegenerative diseases and is conducting studies assessing the test's ability to provide early disease detection and prognostic insights. For more information, visit cndlifesciences.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

1Gibbons CH, Levine T, Adler C, et al. Skin biopsy detection of phosphorylated α-synuclein in patients with synucleinopathies. JAMA. 2024;331(15):1298–1306. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.0792.

Media Contact:

Jaryd Leady

(856) 803-7855

jleady@spectrumscience.com

Company Contact:

Kathryn Van Wie

SVP, Commercial Strategy & Market Development

media@cndlifesciences.com

