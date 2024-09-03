Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Size to Hit US$ 27.81 Bn by 2034

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market size was evaluated at US$ 15.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 27.81 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5.% from 2024 to 2034. The U.S. clinical chemistry analyzers market size is expanding around USD 7.17 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The clinical chemistry analyzers market is growing as it is used to measure the levels of various chemicals in body fluids such as glucose, electrolytes, enzymes, and lipids. Clinical chemistry analyzers such as microplate readers and HPLC analyzers are often used for various purposes in clinical research. They help scientists analyze biological samples, measure the concentration of specific molecules, and study biological processes. These analyzers aid in discovery research, drug development, and understanding disease mechanisms, leading to the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market At A Glance

Clinical chemistry analyzers market has seen rapid growth. Clinical chemistry analyzers are used to analyze samples such as blood and serum in all types of biochemistry laboratories, from small clinics to sophisticated laboratories. Applications include monitoring diseases such as diabetes, testing metabolic activity or cardiac markers, and testing for drugs of abuse. Clinical chemistry analyzers do not operate as described in this manual, and the analyzer may fail to produce results or may produce false results. Clinical chemistry analyzers provide high-volume laboratories with the flexibility to operate efficiently and economically. Clinical chemistry analyzers provide proven reliability and performance to laboratories worldwide. Clinical chemistry analyzers depend on many factors, including the specific needs and preferences of the laboratory, test volume, required features, and functionality.



Analyzer

Manufacturer

Seamaty SD1

Seamaty

Cobas c 701

Roche

Cobas c 702

Roche

Dimension EXL with LM

Siemens

Vitros 5600

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Architect c4000

Abbott

Beckman Coulter AU680

Beckman Coulter

Advia 2400

Siemens

Olympus AU400e

Olympus



· In April 2024, Mindray provides simple and effective solutions for mid-sized laboratories. In response to changing customer needs, Mindray has designed and developed new solutions for mid-sized laboratories, including two standalone analyzers (CL-2600i and BS-1000M) and two solutions (M680 and M980). With their design and high performance, these new products demonstrate Mindray’s commitment to technological innovation in chemiluminescence immunoassays and clinical chemistry.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Regional Stance

The North American region is anticipated to considerably contribute to market growth during the forecast period in clinical chemistry analyzers market. Recent advances in analytical chemistry instrumentation in chemistry, immunoassays, urinalysis, electrophoresis, chromatography, and trace metal analysis. Promote excellence in clinical research to deliver better healthcare worldwide. The Canadian Society of Clinical Chemists (CSCC) is the national research and professional organization representing clinical biochemists in Canada.

The CSCC is comprised of experts in the practice of clinical biochemistry. The United States ranks first in the number of new drugs and medical devices approved by the administration, leads the country in the number of Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry or Medicine per capita, and ranks fifth in scientific evaluation by certification (Switzerland ranks first). The United States also ranks second in R&D expenditures per capita.

Recent Breakthroughs in Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

· In July 2023, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a leader in diagnostic testing, has received FDA clearance for its new DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyzer, an automated chemistry analyzer, reinforcing the company’s product and commitment to innovation in the in vitro diagnostics industry. Designed for small to medium-sized laboratories, the DxC 500 AU chemistry analyzer is one of many new solutions from Beckman Coulter designed to improve laboratory operations and support decision-making.

· In January 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Waltham, MA; USA) has Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Waltham, MA, USA) has completed its all-cash acquisition of The Binding Group (Birmingham, United Kingdom) for £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion at current exchange rates).

Report Highlights

By Product

Reagents dominated the market with the maximum share in the category of product. Reagents and optimized chemical parameters are specifically designed for automated chemical analyzers, providing laboratories with accurate and reliable data. Clinical chemistry reagents are characterized by long shelf life, open bottle stability, and ship stability. Liquid and ready-to-use reagents for safe and easy use. Multipurpose reagents are designed for use in manual procedures with photometric readings on chemical analyzers or automated systems.

By Test

The prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases including obesity and other metabolic abnormalities is on the rise, and Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) enjoyed a monopoly in the test market. The Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP) is a test that measures eight different factors in the blood. It provides important information about the body’s chemical balance and metabolism. Metabolism is the process by which the body uses food and energy. This test can be used to measure kidney function, including blood sugar, acid-base balance, fluid and electrolyte levels.

By End Use

Hospitals segment is dominated in the clinical chemistry analyzers market. These analyzers are advanced medical devices designed to measure biological substances such as blood and urine. These instruments, which also include blood chemistry monitors, perform simple tests that help diagnose and monitor disease. These meters use a variety of technologies to ensure accuracy and precision of results. They play an important role in medical facilities by providing fast and reliable information necessary for good patient care.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Diagnostic Advancements

Clinical chemistry analyzer market offers a growth opportunity due to its important role in clinical testing. This precision instrument analyzes chemical samples such as blood, plasma, and urine, providing valuable information on biomarkers such as glucose, electrolytes, enzymes, and lipids. These analysts provide a clear understanding and understanding of the patient’s health, facilitating accurate diagnosis, monitoring quality of care, and improving disease management. The continuous advancement and specialization of these systems demonstrate their importance in the evolution of diagnostics, driving demand, and expanding the clinical chemistry analyzers market.

Restraint

High Reagent Costs and Storage Challenges

Clinical chemistry analyzers market is limited by many factors, including the high cost of dry chemical products, which imposes a heavy burden on patients. In addition, dry reagents are difficult to store due to their short shelf life and strict temperature requirements. For wet tissue analysis, the cost associated with electrolyte estimation increases due to the multiple fluids, sensors, and buffers required. Another reason why the CKMB test is expensive is that the methods required for accurate estimation are expensive. These costs and storage issues are combined to limit the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzer market.

Opportunity

Emerging Modern Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

The shift away from traditional materials analysis in routine chemical analysis to automated systems presents many opportunities for clinical chemistry analyzers market. This advanced system integrates routine chemistry analysis and immunoassay testing in a single instrument, enabling unlimited analysis. This innovation not only reduces the need for multiple meters and floor space, but also increases efficiency.

The emergence of fully automated, stand-alone analyzers has bridged the gap between mainstream colorimetric/spectrophotometric systems and various immunoassay techniques. In addition, the integration of pre- and post-analysis measures is also being added at this time. As the market adapts to these developments, stakeholders can benefit from the increasing demand for simple, cost-effective solutions.



Company Name

Siemens Healthineers

Headquarter

Germany

Recent Development

In May 2023, Siemens Healthineers launches next-generation hematology analyzers that eliminate workflow barriers and help patients get results faster; the Atellica HEMA 570 and 580 analyzers provide intuitive interfaces and multi-analyzer auto-linking to eliminate workflow barriers and help increase throughput.



Key Players Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

§ Abbott Laboratories

§ Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

§ Elitech Group

§ Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

§ Horiba, Ltd.

§ Johnson & Johnson

§ Mindray Medical International Limited

§ Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

§ Sysmex Corporation

§ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Analyzers

Small Medium Large Very Large Reagents

Calibrators Controls Standards Others Others

By Test

Basic Metabolic Panel Electrolyte Panel Liver Panel Lipid Profile Renal Profile Thyroid Function Panel Specialty Chemical Tests

By End-Use

Hospitals Academic Research Centers Diagnostic Laboratories Others



By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

