Press Releases

Clene to Participate at the Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

November 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that management will participate at the Benchmark 14th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference by hosting 1x1 investor meetings.

Conference Details
Date: December 4, 2025
Location: New York, New York
Format: 1x1 meetings (contact your Benchmark Representative)

About Clene
Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells’ survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


