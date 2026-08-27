Cizzle Bio Highlights CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer at Next Generation Dx Summit

Moffitt Cancer Center's Dr. Lary Robinson discusses blood-based biomarkers in early lung cancer detection and ongoing CIZ1B clinical study

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cizzle Bio Inc., a biotechnology company advancing biomarker blood tests for early cancer detection, today announced its participation in the 18th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, D.C. On Monday, Aug. 24, Dr. Lary A. Robinson, director of the Lung Cancer Early Detection (LEAD) Center at Moffitt Cancer Center, presented "Potential of the CIZ1B Biomarker to Redefine Early Lung Cancer Detection," examining the potential role of CIZ1B in lung cancer detection and patient management and providing an overview of the clinical study underway at Moffitt.

CIZ1B is being evaluated at Moffitt Cancer Center in patients with identified lung nodules.

Robinson discussed challenges in early lung cancer detection, including limited participation in low-dose CT (LDCT) screening and uncertainty associated with indeterminate pulmonary nodules. Approximately 1.6 million lung nodules are identified annually in the United States, underscoring the need for tools to help clinicians determine which nodules warrant further evaluation.

"A reliable blood test could help assess indeterminate lung nodules and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures," Robinson said. He also noted the potential for blood-based biomarkers to provide additional information for monitoring patients following treatment.

Developed from 30 years of research at the University of York, CIZ1B is a blood-based biomarker associated with early-stage lung cancer. A recently published study in The Journal of Applied Laboratory Medicine evaluating the scalable ELISA assay reported sensitivity of approximately 94% and a negative predictive value of 97%.

Moffitt Cancer Center Clinical Study

CIZ1B is being evaluated at Moffitt Cancer Center in patients with identified lung nodules. The study is assessing its potential to distinguish malignant from benign nodules, stratify recurrence risk after curative treatment and support surveillance for recurrence or second primary lung cancers. Results from blood collected at initial evaluation are compared with clinical diagnoses, with serial testing also studied during follow-up.

"Dr. Robinson's presentation provided an important clinical perspective on the challenges physicians face in detecting lung cancer earlier and the research needed to determine how biomarkers such as CIZ1B may complement existing diagnostic approaches," said Bill Behnke, CEO of Cizzle Bio. "The Moffitt study is helping build the clinical evidence needed to understand where CIZ1B may provide meaningful information in the lung cancer care pathway."

Cizzle Bio commercially launched the CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for licensed healthcare providers in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio markets in July 2026, marking the first phase of the company's planned national rollout strategy.

About Cizzle Bio Inc.

Cizzle Bio is a Texas-based biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing cancer diagnostics by advancing biomarker-based blood tests, starting with early detection of lung cancer. The company's goal is to empower patients, equip clinicians and improve outcomes through innovative, compassionate and life-saving solutions. Cizzle Bio holds exclusive licensing rights for its groundbreaking CIZ1B Biomarker Blood Test for Lung Cancer in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The company is commercializing the test for U.S. clinical environments. Learn more at CizzleBio.com

Media Contact:



yolanda@cizzlebio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cizzle-bio-highlights-ciz1b-biomarker-blood-test-for-lung-cancer-at-next-generation-dx-summit-302860699.html

SOURCE Cizzle Bio