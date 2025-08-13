Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

$12.5 million in gross financings raised during the quarter, with an additional $9 million raised by Citius Oncology in July 2025, to facilitate LYMPHIR pre-launch initiatives and drive successful market introduction

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

"During the third quarter, Citius advanced its strategic priorities, and we believe we are now operationally positioned to transition from a development-stage enterprise to a fully integrated commercial organization. Final preparations are underway by our oncology subsidiary for the planned U.S. launch of LYMPHIR™ in the fourth quarter of 2025," said Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals.

"In June 2025, we completed a $6 million registered direct offering, with the potential for an additional $9.8 million upon full warrant exercise, to fund commercialization activities and corporate operations. In July 2025, Citius Oncology further strengthened its capital position with $9 million in gross proceeds from a public offering. These financings, any proceeds we might receive from exercise of the June 2025 warrants and other capital raising activities during the quarter, together with the completion of major launch-enabling activities including commercial-scale manufacturing, labeling, packaging, and distribution services agreements with leading specialty pharmaceutical partners indicate we are well-prepared to deliver LYMPHIR to patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, an underserved population in need of new treatment options. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing Mino-Lok and continue to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as we evaluate the best path forward for this potentially transformative antibiotic lock solutions for patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections," added Mazur.

FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

R&D expenses were $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 , compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 ;

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended ; G&A expenses were $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 , as compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 ;

for the quarter ended , as compared to for the quarter ended ; S tock-based compensation expense was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 , as compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 ;

tock-based compensation expense was for the quarter ended , as compared to for the quarter ended ; Net loss was $9.2 million , or ($0.80) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 , as compared to a net loss of $10.6 million , or ($1.57) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 , as adjusted for the reverse stock split;

, or per share, for the quarter ended , as compared to a net loss of , or per share, for the quarter ended , as adjusted for the reverse stock split; At June 30, 2025 , Citius Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million available to fund its operations. During the nine months ended June 30, 2025 , the Company received net proceeds of $16.5 million from the issuance of equity and $1 million from the issuance of a note payable; and,

, Citius Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of available to fund its operations. During the nine months ended , the Company received net proceeds of from the issuance of equity and from the issuance of a note payable; and, On July 17, 2025 , Citius Oncology completed a public offering generating net proceeds of approximately $7.4 million , after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

For a complete discussion of our financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIR™, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius Pharma is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharma owns 84% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius Pharma. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, and, unless noted otherwise, that apply to Citius Pharma are: our need for substantial additional funds and our ability to raise additional money to fund our operations beyond September 2025 and for at least the next 12 months as a going concern; our ability to commercialize LYMPHIR, including covering the costs of licensing payments, product manufacturing and other third-party goods and services, through our majority-owned subsidiary and any of our other product candidates that may be approved by the FDA; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; the ability of our product candidates to impact the quality of life of our target patient populations; risks related to research using our assets but conducted by third parties; risks relating to the results of research and development activities, including those from our existing and any new pipeline assets; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to procure cGMP commercial-scale supply; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; market, economic and other conditions; risks related to our growth strategy; patent and intellectual property matters; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. These risks have been and may be further impacted by any future public health risks. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our SEC filings which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including in Citius Pharma's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 27, 2024, as amended on January 27, 2025, Citius Pharma's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2025, and as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen



ir@citiuspharma.com



908-967-6677 x113

Media Contact:

STiR-communications



Greg Salsburg



Greg@STiR-communications.com

-- Financial Tables Follow –

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)











June 30,







September 30,











2025







2024



ASSETS























Current Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 6,089,126







$ 3,251,880



Inventory







17,208,967











8,268,766



Prepaid expenses







1,313,176











2,700,000



Total Current Assets







24,611,269











14,220,646







































Operating lease right-of-use asset, net







880,732











246,247







































Deposits







38,062











38,062



In-process research and development







92,800,000











92,800,000



Goodwill







9,346,796











9,346,796



Total Other Assets







102,184,858











102,184,858







































Total Assets



$ 127,676,859







$ 116,651,751







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Current Liabilities:































Accounts payable



$ 10,094,042







$ 4,927,211



License payable







28,400,000











28,400,000



Accrued expenses







8,523,675











17,027



Accrued compensation







3,710,041











2,229,018



Note payable







1,000,000











-



Operating lease liability







114,694











241,547



Total Current Liabilities







51,842,452











35,814,803







































Deferred tax liability







7,506,520











6,713,800



Operating lease liability - noncurrent







766,957











21,318



Total Liabilities







60,115,929











42,549,921







































Commitments and Contingencies



































































Stockholders' Equity:































Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding







-











-



Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 and 16,000,000 shares authorized; 14,475,029 and 7,247,243 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively







14,475











7,247



Additional paid-in capital







295,888,916











271,440,421



Accumulated deficit







(230,844,841)











(201,370,218)



Total Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stockholders' Equity







65,058,550











70,077,450



Non-controlling interest







2,502,380











4,024,380



Total Equity







67,560,930











74,101,830







































Total Liabilities and Equity



$ 127,676,859







$ 116,651,751







Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended











June 30,







June 30,







June 30,







June 30,











2025







2024







2025







2024



Revenues



$ —







$ —







$ —







$ —







































































Operating Expenses































































Research and development







1,621,325











2,763,865











7,514,888











8,991,673



General and administrative







4,447,008











4,808,551











14,626,882











12,755,190



Stock-based compensation – general and administrative







2,719,674











3,061,763











7,946,529











9,198,340



Total Operating Expenses







8,788,007











10,634,179











30,088,299











30,945,203







































































Operating Loss







(8,788,007)











(10,634,179)











(30,088,299)











(30,945,203)







































































Other Income (Expense)































































Interest income







20,637











204,843











56,658











640,686



Gain on sale of New Jersey net operating losses







—











—











—











2,387,842



Interest expense







(172,262)











—











(172,262)











—



Total Other Income (Expense)







(151,625)











204,843











(115,604)











3,028,528







































































Loss before Income Taxes







(8,939,632)











(10,429,336)











(30,203,903)











(27,916,675)



Income tax expense







264,240











144,000











792,720











432,000







































































Net Loss







(9,203,872)











(10,573,336)











(30,996,623)











(28,348,675)



Deemed dividend on warrant extension







—











321,559











—











321,559



Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest







414,000











—











1,522,000











—







































































Net loss applicable to common stockholders



$ (8,789,872)







$ (10,894,895)







$ (29,474,623)







$ (28,670,234)







































































Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted



$ (0.80)







$ (1.57)







$ (3.27)







$ (4.37)







































































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding































































Basic and diluted







11,006,896











6,954,278











9,020,356











6,557,892







Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 (Unaudited)











2025







2024



Cash Flows From Operating Activities:























Net loss



$ (30,996,623)







$ (28,348,675)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:































Stock-based compensation expense







7,946,529











9,198,340



Issuance of common stock for services







—











284,175



Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset







152,212











154,494



Depreciation







—











1,432



Deferred income tax expense







792,720











432,000



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Inventory







(8,940,201)











—



Prepaid expenses







1,386,824











(2,205,091)



Accounts payable







5,166,831











(1,263,998)



Accrued expenses







8,506,648











74,185



Accrued compensation







1,481,023











(454,315)



Operating lease liability







(167,911)











(161,234)



Net Cash Used In Operating Activities







(14,671,948)











(22,288,687)







































Cash Flows From Financing Activities:































Net proceeds from common stock offerings







16,509,194











13,718,951



Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock







100











—



Redemption of Series A preferred stock







(100)











—



Proceeds from note payable and advance from employee







1,300,000











—



Repayment of advance from employee







(300,000)











—



Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities







17,509,194











13,718,951



Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents







2,837,246











(8,569,736)



Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period







3,251,880











26,480,928



Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period



$ 6,089,126







$ 17,911,192



Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information and Non-cash Transactions:































Operating lease right-of-use asset and liability recorded



$ 786,697







$ —





