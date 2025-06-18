Circular Genomics Announces Formation of its Commercial Advisory Board with Veteran Industry Leaders

Andrew Lechleiter, Laura Viaches, Melissa Reilly, and James Grana bring decades of senior leadership across the healthcare industry

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular Genomics, Inc., a global leader in circular RNA (circRNA) biomarkers for precision neurology and psychiatry, today announced the formation of a Commercial Advisory Board (CAB), which will support the company's efforts to bring its circRNA-driven precision medicine tools to market. The inaugural CAB will work closely with Circular Genomics' leadership team to provide commercial insights and strategic guidance as the company advances its pipeline of circRNA biomarker programs. The CAB's insights will help guide Circular Genomics in translating scientific innovation into real-world impact for patients suffering from debilitating chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and psychiatric disorders.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome such industry leaders to our Commercial Advisory Board as we advance and broaden our pipeline of precision neurology and psychiatry diagnostics," said Sami Shihabi, Chief Commercial Officer of Circular Genomics. "These esteemed members bring deep expertise in market access and commercial execution - key drivers as we aim to transform patient care through our pioneering circRNA platform. We are confident they will provide invaluable strategic guidance as we expand our go-to-market plans."

The CAB members, Andrew Lechleiter, Laura Viaches, Melissa Reilly and James Grana, offer a diverse blend of experience in market strategy, healthcare innovation, and access-focused initiatives, drawing from leadership roles across pharma, payers, providers, and digital health.

Andrew Lechleiter



Mr. Lechleiter brings over 20 years of experience in U.S. and global commercial operations, marketing, finance, and general management. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Poplar Grove Investors and President of White Oak Foundation. Prior to these positions, Mr. Lechleiter served as Vice President, US Alzheimer's Disease Marketing at Eli Lilly and Company, where he helped launch several breakthrough treatments and held increasing roles of responsibility. Prior to this, he worked at Abbott Vascular, helping manage global market strategy for key therapeutics.

Laura Viaches



Ms. Viaches has more than two decades of pharmaceutical expertise, including a decade in senior leadership roles at Eli Lilly and Company, focusing on market access for Alzheimer's Disease and patient services. She currently serves as President and Founder of Endeavor Pharma Solutions, a specialized market access consulting firm. She has held a broad range of responsibilities, including in payer marketing, customer support programs, field reimbursement, payer strategy, account management, GPO contracting, gross-to-net accounting, and payer contract administration.

Melissa Reilly



Ms. Reilly is a transformation-focused behavioral healthcare executive with more than a dozen years of leadership experience building and scaling healthcare technology companies. From 2021 to 2024 Melissa served as Chief Growth Officer at Evernorth Behavioral Health, leading strategy and business development with a focus on reducing stigma, expanding access, and developing scalable solutions for mental health and substance use. Previously, she held senior roles at Digital Diagnostics, Optum, UnitedHealth Group, and Aetna where she led commercialization, product development, and strategic partnerships across behavioral health and digital innovation. Melissa is now the CEO/founder of STLTH CNSLTNG an advisory practice supporting healthcare and innovation.

James Grana



Mr. Grana is a seasoned Value-Based Care executive with a distinguished career spanning both payer and provider sectors of the healthcare system. He currently serves as Vice President of Value Based Care Programs and Contracting at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. Mr. Grana has held leadership roles at organizations including Rush Health, Walgreens, Health Care Service Corporation, Assurant, and Aetna, driving innovation in analytics, contracting, and health services research. A former U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Captain, Mr. Grana has also led a consulting firm and taught at Penn State University and The University of Scranton.

Circular Genomics will continue to expand the newly formed board to include other highly respected industry leaders in commercial operations and market development as needed, to support the company as it advances its mission to deliver actionable insights for diagnosing, monitoring, and treating neurological and psychiatric conditions.

About Circular Genomics



Circular Genomics is the world-leading developer of circular RNA-based precision medicine tools, data and diagnostics for precision neurology and psychiatry. Leveraging exclusive licenses and pioneering technologies in circular RNA, we are reshaping the standard of care for major depressive disorder and other psychiatric and neurological diseases. Initial products include assays to assess and tailor optimal treatment protocols for individual patients, resulting in treatment effectiveness within days to weeks rather than many months. For additional details, please visit www.circulargenomics.com.

