Cipla and Formosa sign multi-regional licensing deal for Clobetasol Suspension

This partnership aims to enhance ophthalmic care by providing better treatment for post-operative inflammation and pain in patients across 11 countries.

TAIPEI, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based Formosa Pharmaceuticals (6838.TW) today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ) referred to as “Cipla” for the commercialization of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% (APP13007). Under this agreement, Cipla has exclusive rights to market the innovative treatment for post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery across 11 countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Myanmar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, and Colombia.

APP13007 is a novel, patent protected and USFDA approved ophthalmic product. It offers a convenient twice-daily dosing regimen for 14 days without tapering, providing rapid and sustained relief from inflammation and pain. This new steroid represents a significant advancement in the ophthalmic market, extending notable patient benefits.

“Formosa Pharma welcomes this partnership with Cipla, a well-renowned and respected global pharmaceutical brand. We appreciate their recognition and desire to add APP13007 to their rich portfolio of innovative medicines and look forward to working together to provide our novel therapy to ocular surgery patients to their audience.” said Erick Co, President and CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla said, “The partnership with Formosa Pharmaceuticals marks a significant milestone for Cipla, as it is our first multi-regional licensing agreement in ophthalmology. It reinforces our commitment to bringing cutting-edge treatments to patients worldwide. With exclusive rights to market APP13007 across 11 countries, we are excited to expand access to this innovative therapy and strengthen our ophthalmology portfolio. We look forward to leveraging Cipla’s strong commercial presence to make a meaningful impact in post-operative eye care.”

Cipla’s ophthalmology division is focused on developing therapies and technologies for glaucoma, dry eye disease, ocular infections and retinal diseases. The strategic licensing agreement with Formosa Pharmaceuticals includes upfront payments, royalty milestones, and additional value-driven considerations throughout its term.

About Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (6838.TW) is a clinical stage biotechnology company with primary focus in the areas of ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s proprietary nanoparticle formulation technology (APNT®), through which APP13007 was developed, improves the dissolution and bioavailability of APIs for topical, oral, and inhaler administration. Resulting formulations have high uniformity, purity, and stability, thereby allowing the utilization of poorly soluble or extremely potent drug agents which otherwise may face insurmountable challenges in safety, delivery, and penetration to target tissues. For more details about Formosa Pharma and APNT®, visit www.formosapharma.com.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Dec'24), largest in the pharma prescription market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT Nov'24), and 4th largest by prescription in the US Gx (Repulses + MDI) products (IQVIA MAT Nov'24). For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla’s work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla’s humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of ‘Caring for Life’ and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

