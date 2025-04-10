Cincinnati Children’s and GE HealthCare build collaborative research program to drive pediatric imaging innovation

This strategic research collaboration – known as a Care Innovation Hub – will bring together clinicians and researchers from Cincinnati Children’s with clinical scientists and engineers from GE HealthCare to work together on projects that aim to develop the next generation of pediatric medical imaging in MR, CT, molecular imaging, ultrasound, and more.

Research developed as part of the collaboration will aim to improve the consistency of care delivered by all pediatric care providers to help address unmet needs in pediatric medicine



CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cincinnati Children’s and GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will form a strategic research program focused on driving clinical and technical research to advance innovation for pediatric care delivery across modalities, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, molecular imaging (MI), and computed tomography (CT). The research program will establish the first pediatric Care Innovation Hub nationwide, representing a new model established by GE HealthCare and Cincinnati Children’s to combine their talents and resources to accelerate the impact of innovation and scientific activities for the benefit of pediatric patients.





Ranked as one of America’s best children’s hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Cincinnati Children’s brings clinical and research excellence to pair with GE HealthCare’s leading global medical technology expertise. The findings and new technologies realized between the organizations could be utilized by care providers globally who serve pediatric populations to help improve clinical and patient care.

“This collaboration with GE HealthCare is an opportunity to increase our ability to impact and improve how children are imaged far beyond our own health system,” said Andrew Trout, MD, Director of Clinical Research at Cincinnati Children’s department of Radiology and Medical Imaging.”

“Collaborating with GE HealthCare is an opportunity to leverage Cincinnati Children’s clinical and research capabilities and participate in technology development with a global imaging leader. Rather than having to adapt techniques created for adults to pediatric use as is usually necessary, access to the latest technology at earlier stages of development will allow us to create pediatric-focused imaging technology from the beginning,” said Brian Coley, MD, Radiologist-in-Chief at Cincinnati Children’s. “Once developed, this partnership will foster translation into the broader pediatric healthcare ecosystem, bringing these advances to pediatric imaging worldwide and making the impact that Cincinnati Children’s, as a research powerhouse, is known for.”

With a ‘built for kids’ mission, this collaborative, multi-modality approach aims to further help build understandings and innovations for diagnostic imaging beyond pediatric use cases, as children are often the most challenging patients due to their wide range of sizes and unique positioning challenges.

“Pediatric research and increasing access to precision care technologies are priorities for GE HealthCare. We are thrilled to partner with the renowned Cincinnati Children’s to develop this Care Innovation Hub,” said GE HealthCare Vice President of Research & Scientific Affairs Erin Angel. “When we think of diagnostic imaging, we may be predisposed to think of aging populations who are experiencing serious illness or disease, but we also need to consider pediatric patients and how to improve the healthcare experience for all populations based on our learnings. That is what this Care Innovation Hub is about. It is a chance to do better and be better for all who may need diagnostic imaging whether it is for themselves or a loved one.”

Care Innovation Hub pillars

Developing pediatric excellence in MRI

This partnership aims to build and test prototypes of high-density MR coil arrays sized appropriately for children, which can help both increase patient comfort and enable more precise images in smaller patients. Additionally, there will be an emphasis on developing imaging techniques that address the challenges of imaging a child, such as highly accelerated and motion robust methods that enable rapid, high-quality exams in body, neurologic, cardiovascular, and musculoskeletal applications.

Unlocking solutions in clinical challenges of ultrasound

Ultrasound projects developed will focus on engaging with radiology and cardiology departments at Cincinnati Children’s to collaborate on product development and ensure early clinical feedback specific to pediatric use to shape the future of GE HealthCare features and devices, including AI algorithms. GE HealthCare and Cincinnati Children’s will also work together to improve the use of ultrasound to gather measurable data, including development of new technology and clinical evidence for liver imaging techniques.

Evaluating Molecular Imaging in pediatrics

Cincinnati Children’s and GE HealthCare teams hope to evaluate new and emerging technologies in positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging, including the personalization of treatment plans based on optimized software workflows. Cincinnati Children’s and GE HealthCare intend to collaborate on optimizing and improving image reconstruction and developing evidence showing the utility of PET and SPECT imaging in pediatric imaging.

Optimizing, evaluating Computed Tomography for pediatrics

Cincinnati Children’s and GE HealthCare scientists plan to work together to further optimize and automate CT workflows for pediatric patients and the clinicians that serve them. Researchers will do this by evaluating new CT technology in a pediatric context and will disseminate best practices to health providers globally that administer pediatric care.

About Cincinnati Children’s

Cincinnati Children’s is ranked among the best pediatric health systems in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, including No. 1 in pediatric cancer care, gastroenterology and pulmonology. Cincinnati Children’s also ranks among the nation’s best for pediatric and adolescent behavioral health. Established in 1883, Cincinnati Children’s is a nonprofit that cares for patients from all 50 states and dozens of countries, including kids with complex or rare disorders. Nearly one-third of the health system’s 19,500 employees are engaged in research, and Cincinnati Children’s is recognized as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune. More information: CincinnatiChildrens.org

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

Contacts



GE HealthCare Media Contact:

+1 (612)-484-1540

Louis Johnson

louis.johnson1@gehealthcare.com