Chiropractic Care Market Size to Hit US$ 2.24 Billion by 2031

According to Coherent Market Insights, The global chiropractic care market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Market Dynamics:

The market is witnessing growth due to increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and growing awareness regarding alternative treatments such as chiropractic care. As per the Arthritis Foundation, over 54 million adults and 0.3 million children in the U.S. suffer from arthritis, making it one of the most common causes of disability. Chiropractic treatment provides non-invasive pain relief for such conditions. Furthermore, rising promotional activities by chiropractic associations are generating more awareness about advantages of chiropractic care such as pain relief without use of drugs or surgery. Additionally, growing adoption of chiropractic services by physiotherapy & massage centers is supporting market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6738

Key Market Trends:

Growing Collaborations between Chiropractors and Conventional Medical Practitioners

The chiropractic care market is witnessing a trend of growing collaborations between chiropractic physicians and conventional medical practitioners to offer integrated care delivery. This helps expand treatment options for better management of musculoskeletal disorders. For instance, chiropractors are increasingly coordinating with primary care physicians to treat conditions such as lower back pain and neck pain, with a combination of chiropractic adjustments, exercises, lifestyle advice and medications if required.

Furthermore, the integration helps chiropractors focus more on preventive and wellness care rather than limiting to pain management. This includes services such as pregnancy-related chiropractic care, pediatric chiropractic care, sports injury treatment, and others. As a result, more patients are opting for coordinated chiropractic and conventional medical care for better health outcomes. Such growing collaborations are contributing to increased referrals for chiropractic services.

Chiropractic Care Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.38 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $2.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment Type, By Pain Type, By Age Group Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Aging Population • Work-related Injuries Restraints & Challenges • Unawareness among individuals • Lack of scientific evidence to support claims

Market Opportunities

The spinal manipulation segment held the largest market share of over 45% in 2019 and is expected to remain the dominant segment over the forecast period. Spinal manipulation involves using hands or a device to apply a controlled force to the joints of the spine. It is the core treatment method used by chiropractors to diagnose and treat various spine and musculoskeletal conditions. The non-invasive nature and high effectiveness of spinal manipulation in providing pain relief drives its high demand.

The lower back pain segment accounted for more than 30% of the global market value in 2019 owing to the high prevalence of lower back pain worldwide. According to WHO estimates, over 600 million people suffer from lower back pain globally. Chiropractic care is considered highly effective in providing relief from both acute and chronic lower back pain. The growing elderly population who are more susceptible to lower back pain issues also contributes to the growth of this segment.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6738

Key Market Takeaways

Global Chiropractic Care Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising healthcare costs driving demand for cost-effective alternative treatments.

On the basis of treatment type, the spinal manipulation segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 45% of global revenues due to being the core treatment methodology used in chiropractic care.

Based on pain type, the lower back pain segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, driven by the high worldwide prevalence of lower back pain issues.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to favorable reimbursement policies and higher consumer awareness levels about chiropractic care in the region.

Key Players Insights:

- NJSSW,

- MaxLiving

Recent Developments:

The Joint Corp: A leading Chiropractic service provider, opened its 900th clinic in august 2023, expanding its footprint to meet increasing demand for healthier lifestyle solution.

Market Growth: Ageing Population Increasing work related musculoskeletal issue and a focus on non-invasive healthcare option have driven market demand. The global chiropractic market it expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6738

Transform your Strategy with Exclusive Trending Reports:

The global bone graft and substitutes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,046.7 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019–2027).

The global sleep aids market is estimated to be valued at USD 77.68 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 129.58 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Bone Densitometers Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Electrosurgery Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-650-918-5898

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter