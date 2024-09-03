SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Chimerix to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2024 | 
DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference made available on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix
Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma. The Company is conducting Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ONC206 to evaluate safety and PK data.

CONTACT:

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com

