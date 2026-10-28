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Press Releases

Chemed Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Results

October 27, 2026 | 
26 min read

CINCINNATI, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), the nation’s largest providers of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, versus the comparable prior-year period.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated operating results:

  • Revenue increased 10.6% to $690.9 million
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $5.45, an increase of 22.2%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.75, an increase of 28.1%

VITAS segment operating results:

  • Net Patient Revenue of $457.4 million, an increase of 12.2%
  • Average Daily Census (ADC) of 24,428, an increase of 9.4%
  • Admissions of 18,995, an increase of 7.2%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $70.8 million, an increase of 44.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $92.5 million, an increase of 31.4%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 20.2%, an increase of 318-basis points


Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

  • Revenue of $233.5 million, an increase of 7.5%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $33.3 million, a decline of 1.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $48.2 million, a decline of 2.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6%, a decline of 213-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $457.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, which is an increase of 12.2% when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a 9.4% increase in days-of-care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 2.2%. Acuity mix shift negatively impacted revenue growth 25-basis points in the quarter when compared to the prior-year period’s revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes positively impacted revenue growth by 85-basis points.

Total VITAS admissions increased 7.2% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2026, VITAS accrued $828,000 in Medicare Cap billing limitation. This compares to the Medicare Cap billing limitation recorded in the third quarter of 2025 of $6.1 million. No Medicare Cap billing limitation was recorded in the third quarter of 2026 for the Florida combined program, and none is anticipated for the 2026 fiscal period.

Of VITAS’ 33 Medicare provider numbers, 21 provider numbers have an anticipated full-year Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, seven provider numbers have a cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare Cap billing limitation totaling $6.1 million.

Average revenue per patient per day in the third quarter of 2026 was $209.11 which is 196-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high-acuity care averaged $187.69 and $1,147.26, respectively. During the quarter, high-acuity days-of-care were 2.2% of total days of care, a decline of 5-basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter.

The third quarter 2026 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 25.4%, a 221-basis point increase from the same period of 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $25.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $92.5 million in the quarter, an increase of 31.4% when compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 20.2%.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $233.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 7.5%, when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $59.9 million, an increase of 9.0% from the prior-year period. This aggregate commercial revenue change consisted of plumbing increasing 10.6%, drain cleaning increasing 6.8%, excavation increasing 5.5% and water restoration increasing 30.7%.

Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $158.8 million, an increase of 5.2% over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue change consisted of excavation increasing 7.8%, plumbing increasing 5.9%, water restoration increasing 6.2% and drain cleaning increasing 4.5%.

In the third quarter of 2026, revenue from independent contractors was $16.9 million which is flat compared to the same period of 2025.

Roto-Rooter’s third quarter 2026 gross margin was 50.3%. This compares to the prior-year quarter’s gross margin of 50.7%. Roto-Rooter’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $71.0 million in the quarter, which is an increase of 17.1% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 totaled $48.2 million, a decline of 2.5% when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 20.6% which represents a 213-basis point decline from the third quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2026, Roto-Rooter re-acquired multiple franchise territories in California for approximately $62.5 million. Collectively, these territories include a population of over 12 million people. Slightly over half of the revenue associated with acquired territories will become part of our owned and operated branch locations. Two new branches will be established in Sacramento and San Diego while other territories will be absorbed by existing branches. The remaining locations will become part of our independent contractor operating model.

Chemed Consolidated

As of September 30, 2026, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $48.4 million and $236.0 million in long-term debt.

In April 2026, Chemed entered into a new five-year $450 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). This Credit Agreement consists of a $450 million revolving line of credit and a $250 million expansion feature. The interest rate on this Credit Agreement has a floating rate that is currently SOFR plus 100-basis points. There is approximately $166.7 million undrawn borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement after excluding $47.3 million for Letters of Credit.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 125,000 shares of Chemed stock for $66.0 million which equates to a cost per share of $528.24. Over the trailing 12-months, the Company has repurchased 1,235,000 shares of Chemed stock at an average price of $427.62 per share. As of September 30, 2026, there was approximately $73.7 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under the Company’s plan.

Guidance Update

Based on the Company’s financial results through September 30, 2026, we estimate that we will be at or slightly above the high-end of our full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance issued in conjunction with our press release, dated July 28, 2026, discussing our second quarter 2026 earnings. Further operational detail will be provided during the investor conference call.

Conference Call

As previously disclosed, Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. ET, on Wednesday October 28, 2026, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v5gcs68f.

Participants may also register via teleconference at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId8ccb8a390cc4b6fbb29ab2b99a55028.

Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website.

Chemed operates in the healthcare field through its VITAS Healthcare Corporation subsidiary. VITAS provides daily hospice services to patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses. This type of care is focused on making the terminally ill patient's final days as comfortable and pain-free as possible.

Chemed operates in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry under the brand name Roto-Rooter. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services through company-owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees in the United States and Canada. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchisees in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.

This press release contains information about Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed’s financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company’s operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed’s management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed’s management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed’s future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed’s Net Income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods and are based upon assumptions subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of laws and regulations on Chemed’s operations, including Medicare Cap and Medicare reimbursement rates, Chemed’s estimates of the effect of Medicare Cap on VITAS’ revenues and future prospects, Chemed’s expectations regarding VITAS’ patient mix and Chemed’s expectations regarding demand for Roto-Rooter’s services.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Chemed’s control. Chemed’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including as a result of the risks described above and those described in Chemed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its Quarterly Reports filed in 2026. Any forward-looking statement made by Chemed in this press release is based only on information currently available to Chemed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Chemed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

 
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Service revenues and sales $690,940  $624,900  $2,021,704   1,890,641 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  457,978   425,143   1,351,507   1,289,778 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa)  111,469   105,775   340,993   311,685 
Depreciation  14,427   13,664   42,997   40,798 
Amortization  2,974   2,570   8,263   7,713 
Other operating expense  7,670   2,998   7,740   3,075 
Total costs and expenses  594,518   550,150   1,751,500   1,653,049 
Income from operations  96,422   74,750   270,204   237,592 
Interest expense  (2,097)  (457)  (4,398)  (1,229)
Other income--net (bb)  2,383   9,251   11,071   13,970 
Income before income taxes  96,708   83,544   276,877   250,333 
Income taxes  (25,060)  (19,307)  (71,224)  (61,846)
Net income $71,648  $64,237  $205,653  $188,487 
Earnings Per Share            
Net income $5.49  $4.46  $15.46  $12.97 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,058   14,394   13,300   14,535 
Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Net income $5.45  $4.46  $15.43  $12.89 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,135   14,409   13,329   14,620 
             
(aa)    Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands):
             
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation            
and the impact of market value adjustments related to            
deferred compensation plans $106,241  $99,288  $324,428  $301,600 
Market value adjustments related to deferred            
compensation trusts  2,077   6,703   9,661   6,791 
Long-term incentive compensation  3,151   (216)  6,904   3,294 
Total SG&A expenses $111,469  $105,775  $340,993  $311,685 
             
(bb)    Other income--net comprises (in thousands):      
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
             
Market value adjustments related to deferred            
compensation trusts $2,077  $6,703  $9,661  $6,791 
Interest income  295   2,555   1,399   7,186 
Other  11   (7)  11   (7)
Total other income--net $2,383  $9,251  $11,071  $13,970 
             


 
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
       
  September 30,
  2026
 2025
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $48,427  $129,752 
Accounts receivable less allowances  254,861   215,570 
Inventories  7,748   8,238 
Prepaid income taxes  16,346   7,106 
Prepaid expenses  38,346   34,577 
Total current assets  365,728   395,243 
Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust  144,845   136,021 
Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation  216,961   203,939 
Lease right of use asset  144,029   128,362 
Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization  78,791   84,930 
Goodwill  754,758   666,987 
Other assets  13,327   8,137 
Total Assets $1,718,439  $1,623,619 
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $65,297  $48,095 
Accrued insurance  77,044   65,733 
Accrued income taxes  -   1,469 
Accrued compensation  89,044   79,668 
Short-term lease liability  41,209   42,013 
Other current liabilities  58,340   55,063 
Total current liabilities  330,934   292,041 
Deferred income taxes  18,855   9,687 
Deferred compensation liabilities  142,421   132,380 
Long-term debt  236,000   - 
Long-term lease liability  114,985   99,461 
Other liabilities  13,823   13,367 
Total Liabilities  857,018   546,936 
Stockholders' Equity      
Capital stock  37,762   37,593 
Paid-in capital  1,693,508   1,581,067 
Retained earnings  3,135,794   2,887,123 
Treasury stock, at cost  (4,008,128)  (3,431,475)
Deferred compensation payable in Company stock  2,485   2,375 
Total Stockholders' Equity  861,421   1,076,683 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,718,439  $1,623,619 
       


 
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)(unaudited)
       
  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2026
 2025
Cash Flows from Operating Activities      
Net income $205,653  $188,487 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided      
by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  51,260   48,511 
Stock option expense  24,285   24,374 
Noncash long-term incentive compensation  6,784   3,057 
Legal settlements  6,000   1,850 
Noncash directors' compensation  1,191   1,123 
Benefit for deferred income taxes  (456)  (16,259)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  255   241 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding      
amounts acquired in business combinations:      
Increase in accounts receivable  (71,304)  (44,403)
Increase in inventories  (205)  (45)
Increase in prepaid expenses  (11,528)  (8,603)
Increase in accounts payable and      
other current liabilities  27,783   10,102 
Change in current income taxes  (7,685)  (2,162)
Net change in lease assets and liabilities  (667)  (576)
(Increase)/decrease in other assets  (9,356)  42,048 
Increase in other liabilities  6,772   6,355 
Other sources  840   639 
Net cash provided by operating activities  229,622   254,739 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities      
Business combinations, net of cash acquired  (96,050)  (225)
Capital expenditures  (51,355)  (46,447)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  488   3,751 
Other uses  (502)  (468)
Net cash used by investing activities  (147,419)  (43,389)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities      
Proceeds from revolving line of credit  843,280   - 
Payments on revolving line of credit  (607,280)  - 
Purchases of treasury stock  (350,042)  (256,944)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  30,281   27,152 
Dividends paid  (25,234)  (23,196)
Change in cash overdrafts payable  6,818   610 
Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation  (3,832)  (8,484)
Debt issuance costs  (1,349)  - 
Other (uses)/sources  (933)  914 
Net cash used by financing activities  (108,291)  (259,948)
Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents  (26,088)  (48,598)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  74,515   178,350 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $48,427  $129,752 
       


  
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025 
(in thousands)(unaudited) 
        Chemed 
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
2026 (a)             
Service revenues and sales $457,403  $233,537  $-  $690,940  
Cost of services provided and goods sold  341,993   115,985   -   457,978  
Selling, general and administrative expenses  23,100   71,033   17,336   111,469  
Depreciation  5,791   8,624   12   14,427  
Amortization  25   2,949   -   2,974  
Other operating expense  7,352   88   230   7,670  
Total costs and expenses  378,261   198,679   17,578   594,518  
Income/(loss) from operations  79,142   34,858   (17,578)  96,422  
Interest expense  (54)  (145)  (1,898)  (2,097) 
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  6,766   4,574   (11,340)  -  
Other income—net  124   5   2,254   2,383  
Income/(loss) before income taxes  85,978   39,292   (28,562)  96,708  
Income taxes  (20,270)  (9,152)  4,362   (25,060) 
Net income/(loss) $65,708  $30,140  $(24,200) $71,648  
              
2025 (b)             
Service revenues and sales $407,741  $217,159  $-  $624,900  
Cost of services provided and goods sold  318,015   107,128   -   425,143  
Selling, general and administrative expenses  25,236   60,672   19,867   105,775  
Depreciation  5,354   8,298   12   13,664  
Amortization  26   2,544   -   2,570  
Other operating expense/(income)  3,036   (38)  -   2,998  
Total costs and expenses  351,667   178,604   19,879   550,150  
Income/(loss) from operations  56,074   38,555   (19,879)  74,750  
Interest expense  (56)  (132)  (269)  (457) 
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  5,685   4,030   (9,715)  -  
Other income—net  61   25   9,165   9,251  
Income/(loss) before income taxes  61,764   42,478   (20,698)  83,544  
Income taxes  (14,993)  (10,407)  6,093   (19,307) 
Net income/(loss) $46,771  $32,071  $(14,605) $64,237  
              
              
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information. 
              
              
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025 
(in thousands)(unaudited) 
           
        Chemed 
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
2026 (a)             
Service revenues and sales $1,320,762  $700,942  $-  $2,021,704  
Cost of services provided and goods sold  1,005,150   346,357   -   1,351,507  
Selling, general and administrative expenses  75,314   206,335   59,344   340,993  
Depreciation  17,484   25,477   36   42,997  
Amortization  78   8,185   -   8,263  
Other operating expense  7,432   78   230   7,740  
Total costs and expenses  1,105,458   586,432   59,610   1,751,500  
Income/(loss) from operations  215,304   114,510   (59,610)  270,204  
Interest expense  (158)  (466)  (3,774)  (4,398) 
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  19,484   13,661   (33,145)  -  
Other income—net  285   31   10,755   11,071  
Income/(loss) before income taxes  234,915   127,736   (85,774)  276,877  
Income taxes  (56,088)  (29,899)  14,763   (71,224) 
Net income/(loss) $178,827  $97,837  $(71,011) $205,653  
              
2025 (b)             
Service revenues and sales $1,211,341  $679,300  $-  $1,890,641  
Cost of services provided and goods sold  951,466   338,312   -   1,289,778  
Selling, general and administrative expenses  76,861   183,856   50,968   311,685  
Depreciation  15,863   24,899   36   40,798  
Amortization  78   7,635   -   7,713  
Other operating expense/(income)  3,155   (80)  -   3,075  
Total costs and expenses  1,047,423   554,622   51,004   1,653,049  
Income/(loss) from operations  163,918   124,678   (51,004)  237,592  
Interest expense  (150)  (394)  (685)  (1,229) 
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  16,436   11,930   (28,366)  -  
Other income—net  170   58   13,742   13,970  
Income/(loss) before income taxes  180,374   136,272   (66,313)  250,333  
Income taxes  (45,353)  (32,344)  15,851   (61,846) 
Net income/(loss) $135,021  $103,928  $(50,462) $188,487  
              
              
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information. 
              


             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
(in thousands)(unaudited)
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2026            
Net income/(loss) $65,708  $30,140  $(24,200) $71,648 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  54   145   1,898   2,097 
Income taxes  20,270   9,152   (4,362)  25,060 
Depreciation  5,791   8,624   12   14,427 
Amortization  25   2,949   -   2,974 
EBITDA  91,848   51,010   (26,652)  116,206 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (6,766)  (4,574)  11,340   - 
Interest income  (113)  (5)  (177)  (295)
Legal settlements  6,705   -   308   7,013 
Stock option expense  -   -   5,984   5,984 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   3,151   3,151 
Acquisition expense  -   1,726   -   1,726 
Adjusted EBITDA $91,674  $48,157  $(6,046) $133,785 
             
2025            
Net income/(loss) $46,771  $32,071  $(14,605) $64,237 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  56   132   269   457 
Income taxes  14,993   10,407   (6,093)  19,307 
Depreciation  5,354   8,298   12   13,664 
Amortization  26   2,544   -   2,570 
EBITDA  67,200   53,452   (20,417)  100,235 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (5,685)  (4,030)  9,715   - 
Interest income  (69)  (25)  (2,462)  (2,556)
Stock option expense  -   -   6,067   6,067 
Legal settlements  2,850   -   -   2,850 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (216)  (216)
Other  -   -   2,665   2,665 
Adjusted EBITDA $64,296  $49,397  $(4,648) $109,045 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             
             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
(in thousands)(unaudited)
           Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2026            
Net income/(loss) $178,827  $97,837  $(71,011) $205,653 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  158   466   3,774   4,398 
Income taxes  56,088   29,899   (14,763)  71,224 
Depreciation  17,484   25,477   36   42,997 
Amortization  78   8,185   -   8,263 
EBITDA  252,635   161,864   (81,964)  332,535 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (19,484)  (13,661)  33,145   - 
Interest income  (274)  (31)  (1,094)  (1,399)
Stock option expense  -   -   24,285   24,285 
Legal settlements  7,253   -   308   7,561 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   6,904   6,904 
Acquisition expense  8   1,953   -   1,961 
Adjusted EBITDA $240,138  $150,125  $(18,416) $371,847 
2025            
Net income/(loss) $135,021  $103,928  $(50,462) $188,487 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  150   394   685   1,229 
Income taxes  45,353   32,344   (15,851)  61,846 
Depreciation  15,863   24,899   36   40,798 
Amortization  78   7,635   -   7,713 
EBITDA  196,465   169,200   (65,592)  300,073 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (16,436)  (11,930)  28,366   - 
Interest income  (176)  (58)  (6,952)  (7,186)
Stock option expense  -   -   24,374   24,374 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   3,294   3,294 
Legal settlements  2,850   -   -   2,850 
Other  -   -   2,665   2,665 
Adjusted EBITDA $182,703  $157,212  $(13,845) $326,070 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             


 
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
             
     
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net income as reported $71,648  $64,237  $205,653  $188,487 
Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of:            
Stock option expense  5,984   6,067   24,285   24,374 
Legal settlements  7,013   2,850   7,561   2,850 
Amortization of reacquired franchise rights  2,352   2,352   7,056   7,056 
Long-term incentive compensation  3,151   (216)  6,904   3,294 
Acquisition expense  1,726   -   1,961   - 
Other  -   2,665   -   2,665 
Add/(deduct) tax impacts:            
Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1)  (3,670)  (2,049)  (8,296)  (6,512)
Excess tax expenses/(benefits) on stock compensation  521   -   1,022   (513)
Adjusted net income $88,725  $75,906  $246,146  $221,701 
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported            
Net income $5.45  $4.46  $15.43  $12.89 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,135   14,409   13,329   14,620 
             
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Adjusted net income $6.75  $5.27  $18.47  $15.16 
Average number of shares outstanding  13,135   14,409   13,329   14,620 
             
(1) The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments was calculated using the effective tax rate of the operating unit for which each adjustment is associated.
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             


 
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT
(unaudited)
 Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
OPERATING STATISTICS2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
Net revenue ($000) (c)            
Homecare$405,969  $362,405  $1,168,407  $1,072,014  
Inpatient 36,407   33,099   108,006   100,145  
Continuous care 21,159   19,946   58,689   68,222  
Other 6,421   5,807   18,204   16,898  
Subtotal$469,956  $421,257  $1,353,306  $1,257,279  
Room and board, net (3,982)  (3,859)  (11,178)  (11,277) 
Contractual allowances (7,743)  (3,571)  (17,663)  (9,875) 
Medicare cap allowance (828)  (6,086)  (3,703)  (24,786) 
Net Revenue$457,403  $407,741  $1,320,762  $1,211,341  
Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance            
Homecare 86.4%  86.0%  86.3%  85.3% 
Inpatient 7.7   7.9   8.0   8.0  
Continuous care 4.5   4.7   4.3   5.4  
Other 1.4   1.4   1.4   1.3  
Subtotal 100.0   100.0   100.0   100.0  
Room and board, net (0.8)  (0.8)  (0.8)  (0.9) 
Contractual allowances (1.7)  (0.8)  (1.3)  (0.8) 
Medicare cap allowance (0.2)  (1.4)  (0.3)  (2.0) 
Net Revenue 97.3%  97.0%  97.6%  96.3% 
Days of care            
Homecare 1,872,071   1,685,859   5,356,050   4,980,883  
Nursing home 312,663   309,192   910,534   923,458  
Respite 12,502   12,184   35,684   33,619  
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 2,197,236   2,007,235   6,302,268   5,937,960  
Inpatient 30,494   28,530   90,671   86,447  
Continuous care 19,683   18,309   55,065   62,576  
Total 2,247,413   2,054,074   6,448,004   6,086,983  
             
Number of days in relevant time period 92   92   273   273  
Average daily census ("ADC") (days)            
Homecare 20,348   18,325   19,619   18,245  
Nursing home 3,399   3,361   3,335   3,383  
Respite 136   132   131   123  
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 23,883   21,818   23,085   21,751  
Inpatient 331   310   332   317  
Continuous care 214   199   202   229  
Total 24,428   22,327   23,619   22,297  
             
Total Admissions 18,995   17,714   57,514   53,398  
Total Discharges 18,426   17,348   55,130   52,931  
Average length of stay (days) 103.5   109.7   102.5   121.9  
Median length of stay (days) 17.0   18.0   16.0   18.0  
             
ADC by major diagnosis            
Cerebro 44.1%  44.1%  44.4%  44.6% 
Neurological 11.2   11.6   11.1   11.8  
Cancer 9.2   10.1   9.4   9.8  
Cardio 16.8   15.9   16.6   16.0  
Respiratory 8.1   7.7   7.9   7.4  
Other 10.6   10.6   10.6   10.4  
Total 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0% 
Admissions by major diagnosis            
Cerebro 28.0%  27.1%  27.5%  27.6% 
Neurological 6.7   6.9   6.9   6.8  
Cancer 24.7   26.6   24.3   25.9  
Cardio 14.9   14.3   15.3   14.7  
Respiratory 12.3   10.5   12.2   10.9  
Other 13.4   14.6   13.8   14.1  
Total 100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0% 
             
Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 1.2%  0.9%  1.3%  0.8% 
             
Accounts receivable --            
Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments39.0   37.5   n.a.  n.a. 
Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments37.4   34.0   n.a.  n.a. 
             


 
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
(unaudited)
              
(a)Included in the results of operations for 2026 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
 (in thousands):            
   Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Legal settlements $(6,705) $-  $(308) $(7,013)
 Stock option expense  -   -   (5,984)  (5,984)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (3,151)  (3,151)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (2,352)  -   (2,352)
 Acquisition expense  -   (1,726)  -   (1,726)
 Pretax impact on earnings  (6,705)  (4,078)  (9,443)  (20,226)
 Excess tax expenses on stock compensation  -   -   (521)  (521)
 Income tax benefit on the above  1,629   950   1,091   3,670 
 After-tax impact on earnings $(5,076) $(3,128) $(8,873) $(17,077)
              
   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(24,285) $(24,285)
 Legal settlements  (7,253)  -   (308)  (7,561)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (7,056)  -   (7,056)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (6,904)  (6,904)
 Acquisition expense  (8)  (1,953)  -   (1,961)
 Pretax impact on earnings  (7,261)  (9,009)  (31,497)  (47,767)
 Excess tax expenses on stock compensation  -   -   (1,022)  (1,022)
 Income tax benefit on the above  1,764   2,100   4,432   8,296 
 After-tax impact on earnings $(5,497) $(6,909) $(28,087) $(40,493)
              
(b)Included in the results of operations for 2025 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
 (in thousands):            
   Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(6,067) $(6,067)
 Legal settlements  (2,850)  -   -   (2,850)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (2,352)  -   (2,352)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   216   216 
 Other  -   -   (2,665)  (2,665)
 Pretax impact on earnings  (2,850)  (2,352)  (8,516)  (13,718)
 Income tax benefit on the above  698   546   805   2,049 
 After-tax impact on earnings $(2,152) $(1,806) $(7,711) $(11,669)
              
   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
              
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(24,374) $(24,374)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (7,056)  -   (7,056)
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (3,294)  (3,294)
 Legal settlements  (2,850)  -   -   (2,850)
 Other  -   -   (2,665)  (2,665)
 Pretax impact on earnings  (2,850)  (7,056)  (30,333)  (40,239)
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  -   -   513   513 
 Income tax benefit on the above  698   1,637   4,177   6,512 
 After-tax impact on earnings $(2,152) $(5,419) $(25,643) $(33,214)
              
              
(c)VITAS has 14 large (greater than 450 ADC), 25 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 21 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 33 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 21 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of greater than 10%, seven provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.
  

CONTACT: Michael D. Witzeman
(513) 762-6714

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


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