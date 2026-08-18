PRESS RELEASE

CHARM Therapeutics announces formation of Clinical Advisory Board to support advancement of CHM-029, its next-generation menin inhibitor

LONDON – 18 August 2026 -- CHARM Therapeutics (“CHARM”, “The Company”), a biotechnology company addressing resistance in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a best-in-class menin inhibitor, announces the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board to support the advancement of CHM-029 into clinical studies for AML, an aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

The Clinical Advisory Board brings together world-leading experts in AML with extensive expertise across clinical oncology, hematology, translational research, and early-phase trial design. They will provide strategic guidance as CHARM advances CHM-029 into first-in-human studies this year.

Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer at CHARM Therapeutics, said: “The formation of our Clinical Advisory Board marks an important step as we advance CHM-029, our next-generation best-in-class menin inhibitor, toward the clinic. The strength of this group reflects the quality of our science and ambition to change the treatment landscape for patients with AML. CHM-029 has been designed to address resistance observed with first-generation menin inhibitors, and we look forward to working with our advisors to translate this into a compelling clinical development strategy.”

Dr. Erkut Bahceci, Chief Medical Officer at CHARM Therapeutics, added: “Acute myeloid leukemia remains a devastating disease, with a five-year survival rate of less than 30%. First-generation menin inhibitors marked a shift in the treatment landscape but for many patients they have been limited with the emergence of resistance, compromising durability of response and patient outcomes. That’s the challenge we are focused on solving and I look forward to collaborating with this distinguished group of experts who have been at the forefront in advancing targeted therapies for AML and who understand both the scientific complexities and clinical realities of treating this devastating disease.”

Clinical Advisory Board Members:

Dr. Naval Daver is a Professor and Director of the Leukemia Research Alliance Program in the Department of Leukemia at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) and is an internationally renowned AML clinical investigator focused on molecularly targeted and immune-based therapies in AML. He currently serves as the principal investigator on over 25 ongoing national and international clinical trials. He co-leads the AML program at MDACC that has led many of the recent FDA drug approvals in AML. He has published more than 600 manuscripts and is an editor on numerous high impact journals.

Dr. Hartmut Döhner is a Professor of Medicine and Chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine III at Ulm University, Germany, with over 40 years’ experience in oncology and hematology. He is a globally recognized leader in leukemia research and has been instrumental in defining the genetic landscape of acute leukemias and was a leading contributor to the European LeukemiaNet risk stratification guidelines, a critical framework for genetic risk classification in AML. His work has been central to the identification, characterization and clinical implementation of genetic alterations in both acute and chronic leukemias. He has also served as Chairman of the German-Austrian AML Study Group.

Dr. Bob Löwenberg is an em-Professor of Hematology at Erasmus University Rotterdam, bringing over 40 years’ experience in clinical hematology supported by more than 10 major accolades in the field. His distinguished career includes serving as an Eleanor Roosevelt Fellow and as a Visiting Assistant Professor at the UCLA School of Medicine in Hematology and Oncology. He has co-founded two biotechnology companies, both of which were subsequently acquired, and has held leadership roles in major international organizations including the European Hematology Association. He founded the HOVON Cooperative Group, a leading cooperative clinical trial consortium in hemato-oncology in Europe. He has also served on multiple scientific advisory boards and held senior roles at the European School of Hematology. He is an elected member of the Royal Academy of Sciences and Arts of The Netherlands, the European Academy of Cancer Sciences and the Academia Europaea.

Dr. Eytan Stein is the Chief of the Leukemia Service, hematologic oncologist and clinical researcher at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with over 15 years’ experience in early-stage drug development and precision medicine approaches for blood cancers. He led the pivotal clinical trial demonstrating that revumenib, a menin inhibitor, was effective in patients whose cancers harbored molecular mutations commonly found in AML, work that helped establish menin inhibition as one of the most promising new therapeutic directions in the field.

Prof. Paresh Vyas is a Professor of Hematology at the University of Oxford with over 25 years of experience specializing in myeloid disorders, including AML. He serves as Deputy Director of the MRC Molecular Haematology Unit and is a member of the UK AML and MDS clinical trials group, with expertise spanning early-phase trial design and translational research. He co-founded the international EVOLVE consortium, which delivers innovative AML clinical trials, and established Oxford’s Therapy Acceleration Laboratory (TAL), a state-of-the-art facility supporting centralized laboratory analyses for clinical trials from Phase I through Phase III.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

CHARM Therapeutics

Dr Beverley Carr, Chief Business Officer

beverley@charmtx.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell / Namrata Taak / Lindsey Neville

Phone: 44 (0)20 3709 5700

charm@icrhealthcare.com

About menin inhibitors in AML

A key driver of AML is the protein–protein interaction between menin and KMT2A (also known as MLL, or mixed-lineage leukemia protein). In normal cells, KMT2A helps control transcription and differentiation. However, in certain subtypes of AML, the binding of menin to KMT2A drives the up regulation of genes which directly contribute to the formation and maintenance of leukemic cells.

Menin inhibitors are an important and clinically validated therapeutic class in the treatment of AML. By disrupting the binding of the KMT2A protein to menin, these inhibitors restore normal gene regulation, triggering differentiation and apoptosis of malignant cells.

About CHARM Therapeutics

Founded by Laksh Aithani and David Baker, CHARM Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of precision oncology treatments through its proprietary AI-driven drug discovery platform.

CHARM's lead program is a next-generation best-in-class menin inhibitor for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Unlike first-generation menin inhibitors that rapidly lose potency due to menin resistance mutations, CHARM's candidates are specifically designed to maintain potency against all known clinical resistance mutations, potentially delivering the durable responses that patients desperately need.

Based in Cambridge and London, CHARM has raised over $150 million from leading international investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), SR One, OrbiMed, F-Prime and Khosla Ventures. The company is advancing its lead menin inhibitor candidate toward clinical development in 2026.

For more information, please visit: www.charmtx.com