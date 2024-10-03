Charles River Provides Translational Expertise at Neuroscience 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #LIFEatCRL--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that its team of neuroscience drug discovery experts will present 18 scientific posters, both independently and collaboratively with clients, at Neuroscience 2024, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN). The meeting, which brings together leading researchers from across the globe, will take place from October 5-9 in Chicago, IL.





“Charles River is committed to changing the course of neuroscience research,” said Antti Nurmi, Ph.D., MSc, General Manager, CNS Pharmacology, Charles River. “We are committed to providing deep translational expertise as a trusted partner for preclinical models, innovative drug discovery, manufacturing, and commercialization, ultimately driving towards better outcomes for our clients and patients.”

Partner with World-Class Scientists

Significant advances in genetics, pathology, biomarkers, and endpoints are driving momentum in neuroscience drug discovery, from small molecules to advanced therapies. Throughout the conference, Charles River experts will present posters and host discussions on the latest developments in neuroscience research and innovative approaches to tackling neurodegenerative disorders. Highlights include:

Establishment and validation of an in vitro co-culture model to study myelination using human iPSC-derived glutamatergic neurons and oligodendrocytes (Presented by Malika Bsibsi: Sunday, October 6, 2024, 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT)

(Presented by Malika Bsibsi: Sunday, October 6, 2024, 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT) An iPSC derived neuroinflammation in vitro model of neurons and glial cells (Presented by Malika Bsibsi: Monday, October 7, 2024, 2:00-3:00 p.m. CDT)

Building Collective Momentum

On Monday, October 7, at 10:00 a.m. CDT in Product Theater 2, Charles River’s scientific experts will discuss how significant advances in genetics, pathology, biomarkers, and endpoints within ALS research are impacting drug discovery for this progressive and irreversible neurodegenerative disease. Susanne Back, Ph.D., Senior Manager, CNS Pharmacology and Philip Mitchell, Ph.D., Director, Integrated Biology, will outline how cellular, and animal models can replicate disease pathology and can be interrogated with translational readouts to support clinical success for small molecules, ASOs, and gene therapies.

Charles River’s global team of nearly 200 neuroscientists work across drug discovery and development, from basic research to regulatory approval, providing the translational science, range of services, and collaborative approach needed to discover novel therapies. Since 2018, Charles River has supported 80 percent of new neuroscience drugs approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Charles River’s end-to-end approach to neurodegenerative disease is evidenced by several recent announcements, including the Company’s strategic collaboration with CEBINA to advance cutting edge neuroscience research, and the integration of Insightec’s novel low-frequency ultrasound platform, allowing precise therapeutic delivery of a variety of drugs, including delivery to deep brain structures. Additionally, Logica®, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered end-to-end drug discovery solution that translates biological insights into optimized preclinical candidates by leveraging the integration of Valo Health’s AI-powered Opal Computational Platform™ and Charles River’s leading expertise in drug discovery and preclinical development, recently announced an agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck), utilizing Logica® to progress critical brain disease research.

A full schedule of Charles River’s activities during Neuroscience 2024 is available online. Additionally, experts will be available at Booth #417 for meetings with those interested in discussing neuroscience research and drug discovery.

About Charles River

