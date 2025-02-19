Charles River Laboratories Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results and Provides 2025 Guidance

– Fourth-Quarter Revenue of $1.00 Billion and Full-Year Revenue of $4.05 Billion –

– Fourth-Quarter GAAP Loss per Share of $(4.22) and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $2.66 –

– Full-Year GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.20 and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $10.32 –

– Provides 2025 Guidance –

– Company Plans Stock Repurchases of Approximately $350 Million in 2025 –

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 and provided guidance for 2025. For the quarter, revenue was $1.00 billion, a decrease of 1.1% from $1.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.





The impact of foreign currency translation reduced reported revenue by 0.1%, and an acquisition contributed 0.9% to consolidated fourth-quarter revenue. A divestiture reduced reported revenue by 0.1%. Excluding the effect of these items, revenue declined 1.8% on an organic basis. On a segment basis, organic revenue growth in the Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing) segment was more than offset by lower revenue in the Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) and Research Models and Services (RMS) segments.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the GAAP operating margin decreased to (16.7)% from 13.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The primary driver of the GAAP decrease was a non-cash goodwill impairment of $215.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the Biologics Solutions reporting unit, which includes the Biologics Testing and CDMO businesses. On a non-GAAP basis, the fourth-quarter operating margin increased to 19.9% from 19.1%, due primarily to higher revenue and operating income in the Manufacturing segment and lower unallocated corporate costs.

On a GAAP basis, the net loss available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(215.7) million, or $(4.22) per share, a decrease from net earnings of $187.1 million, or $3.62 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The GAAP decreases were primarily driven by the non-cash goodwill impairment, which totaled $4.20 per share, as well as a loss of $0.32 per share on certain venture capital and other strategic investments. This compares to a gain of $2.04 per share on certain venture capital and other strategic investments in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a gain on our original strategic investment in Noveprim Group.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $136.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.4% from $127.2 million for the same period in 2023. Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $2.66, an increase of 8.1% from $2.46 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increases in non-GAAP net income and earnings per share were driven by higher operating income, as well as favorable below-the-line items, including reductions in the tax rate, interest expense, and diluted shares outstanding.

James C. Foster, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Throughout 2024, we have launched initiatives to generate more revenue, aggressively reduce costs, and further strengthen our business. As we move into 2025, we see many of our global biopharmaceutical clients continuing to move forward with their restructuring and pipeline reprioritization activities, which are expected to constrain early-stage spending by many of these clients again in 2025. We believe these trends are stabilizing, and therefore, our view of the global biopharmaceutical demand environment remains unchanged. In addition, small and mid-sized biotechnology clients continued to benefit from a more favorable funding environment in 2024, and we expect biotechnology demand trends will be stable to slightly improved this year.”

“During this period of softer demand, we remain committed to executing on our revenue and cost-savings initiatives and protecting shareholder value. We are taking decisive actions to emerge from this period as a stronger, leaner, and more profitable company, and an even more responsive partner for our clients,” Mr. Foster concluded.

Fourth-Quarter Segment Results

Research Models and Services (RMS)

Revenue for the RMS segment was $204.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.3% from $195.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Noveprim acquisition in November 2023 contributed 4.8% to fourth-quarter RMS reported revenue, and the impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 0.1%. Organic revenue decreased by 0.4%, due primarily to lower revenue for research models services and the Cell Solutions business, as well as lower sales for non-human primates (NHPs) in China. The decline was partially offset by higher sales of small research models, principally driven by higher pricing.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the RMS segment’s GAAP operating margin decreased to 6.7% from 18.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 22.8% from 23.1%. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin declines were primarily driven by research models services and NHP sales, partially offset by higher pricing for small research models and from cost savings associated with restructuring initiatives. On a GAAP basis, the lower operating margin also reflects higher costs associated with the Company’s restructuring initiatives, including severance and site consolidation costs, as well as higher amortization expense related to the Noveprim acquisition.

Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)

Revenue for the DSA segment was $603.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3.6% from $625.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The divestiture of a small Safety Assessment site reduced reported revenue by 0.2% and the impact of foreign currency translation increased DSA revenue by 0.1%. Organic revenue decreased by 3.5%, driven primarily by lower sales volume, as well as slightly lower pricing.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the DSA segment’s GAAP operating margin decreased to 10.4% from 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 24.7% from 26.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin declines were primarily driven by lower revenue, partially offset by cost savings associated with restructuring initiatives. On a GAAP basis, the lower operating margin also reflects an NHP inventory write down, as well as higher acquisition-related adjustments associated with Noveprim.

Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)

Revenue for the Manufacturing segment was $194.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.6% from $191.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced Manufacturing revenue by 0.5%. Organic revenue increased 2.1%, primarily driven by the Microbial Solutions business. This was partially offset by lower revenue in the CDMO business.

Primarily as a result of the non-cash goodwill impairment, the Manufacturing segment’s GAAP operating margin decreased to (93.6)% from 18.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 28.7% from 25.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023 driven primarily by improved operating leverage from higher revenue in the Microbial Solutions business, as well as the benefit of cost savings associated with restructuring initiatives.

Full-Year Results

For 2024, revenue decreased by 1.9% to $4.05 billion from $4.13 billion in 2023. Revenue declined by 2.8% on an organic basis.

The GAAP operating margin decreased to 5.6% from 14.9% in 2023, and on a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 19.9% from 20.3%.

On a GAAP basis, net income available to common shareholders was $10.3 million in 2024, a decrease of 97.8% from $474.6 million in 2023. Diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis in 2024 were $0.20, a decrease of 97.8% from $9.22 in 2023. The GAAP decreases were primarily driven by the non-cash goodwill impairment of $215.0 million, or $4.16 per share, as well as the loss on certain venture capital and other strategic investments of $0.15 per share in 2024. This compares to a gain of $1.87 per share on certain venture capital and other strategic investments in 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $532.9 million in 2024, a decrease of 2.9% from $548.9 million in 2023. Diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis in 2024 were $10.32, a decrease of 3.3% from $10.67 in 2023.

Research Models and Services (RMS)

For 2024, RMS revenue was $829.4 million, an increase of 4.7% from $792.3 million in 2023. Revenue declined by 0.1% on an organic basis.

On a GAAP basis, the RMS segment operating margin decreased to 13.8% in 2024 from 19.5% in 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 23.7% in 2024 from 23.0% in 2023.

Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)

For 2024, DSA revenue was $2.45 billion, a decrease of 6.3% from $2.62 billion in 2023. Revenue declined by 6.2% on an organic basis.

On a GAAP basis, the DSA segment operating margin decreased to 18.1% in 2024 from 23.2% in 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 25.7% in 2024 from 27.5% in 2023.

Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)

For 2024, Manufacturing revenue was $769.3 million, an increase of 6.6% from $721.4 million in 2023. Organic revenue growth was 6.8%.

On a GAAP basis, the Manufacturing segment operating margin decreased to (9.3)% in 2024 from 12.2% in 2023. The GAAP operating margin was impacted by the non-cash goodwill impairment. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 27.4% in 2024 from 21.8% in 2023.

Provides 2025 Guidance

The Company is providing financial guidance for 2025. The 2025 revenue outlook assumes relatively stable biopharmaceutical demand trends compared to those experienced during the second half of 2024, including continued budgetary constraints from global biopharmaceutical clients and stable to slightly improved demand from small and mid-sized biotechnology clients. In addition, we expect that DSA pricing will be a headwind to revenue growth throughout 2025, and that lower commercial revenue in the CDMO business will impact the Manufacturing segment’s growth rate. Earnings per share in 2025 will principally be affected by the lower revenue, partially offset by the benefit of cost savings associated with the Company’s restructuring initiatives. The Company plans to repurchase approximately $350 million in common stock in 2025.

The Company’s 2025 guidance for revenue and earnings per share is as follows:

2025 GUIDANCE Revenue growth/(decrease), reported (7.0)% – (4.5)% Impact of divestitures/(acquisitions), net N/M (Favorable)/unfavorable impact of foreign exchange 1.0% – 1.5% Revenue growth/(decrease), organic (1) (5.5)% – (3.5)% GAAP EPS estimate $4.30 - $4.80 Acquisition-related amortization and other acquisition- and integration-related costs (2) ~$3.50 Costs associated with restructuring actions (3) ~$1.00 Other items (4) ~$0.30 Non-GAAP EPS estimate $9.10 – $9.60

Footnotes to Guidance Table:

(1) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for completed acquisitions and divestitures, as well as foreign currency translation.

(2) These adjustments include amortization related to intangible assets, as well as the purchase accounting step-up on inventory and certain long-term biological assets. In addition, these adjustments include some costs related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions and divestitures.

(3) These adjustments primarily include site consolidation (including site transition costs), severance, impairment, and other costs related to the Company’s restructuring actions.

(4) These items primarily relate to certain third-party legal costs related to investigations by the U.S. government into the NHP supply chain related to our Safety Assessment business.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The Company reports non-GAAP results in this press release, which exclude often-one-time charges and other items that are outside of normal operations. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, but are not limited to, the amortization of intangible assets and the purchase accounting step-up adjustment on inventory and certain long term biological assets, and other charges and adjustments related to our acquisitions and divestitures, including incremental dividends attributable to Noveprim noncontrolling interest holders and the gain on our sale of our Avian Vaccine business; expenses associated with evaluating and integrating acquisitions and divestitures, including advisory fees and certain other transaction-related costs, as well as fair value adjustments associated with contingent consideration; charges, gains, and losses attributable to businesses or properties we plan to close, consolidate, or divest; severance and other costs associated with our restructuring initiatives; the write-off of deferred financing costs and fees related to debt financing; investment gains or losses associated with our venture capital and other strategic equity investments; certain legal costs in our Microbial Solutions business related to environmental litigation and in our Safety Assessment business related to U.S. government investigations into the NHP supply chain; tax effect of all of the aforementioned matters; and adjustments related to the recognition of deferred tax assets expected to be utilized as a result of changes to the our international financing structure and the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities as a result of foreign tax legislation. This press release also refers to our revenue on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis: on a non-GAAP basis, we define “organic revenue growth,” which we define as reported revenue growth adjusted for foreign currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures. We exclude these items from the non-GAAP financial measures because they are outside our normal operations. There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures, as they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In particular, we believe that the inclusion of supplementary non-GAAP financial measures in this press release helps investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects without the effect of these often-one-time charges, and is consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance, especially when comparing such results to prior periods or forecasts. We believe that the financial impact of our acquisitions and divestitures (and in certain cases, the evaluation of such acquisitions and divestitures, whether or not ultimately consummated) is often large relative to our overall financial performance, which can adversely affect the comparability of our results on a period-to-period basis. In addition, certain activities and their underlying associated costs, such as business acquisitions, generally occur periodically but on an unpredictable basis. We calculate non-GAAP integration costs to include third-party integration costs incurred post-acquisition. Presenting revenue on an organic basis allows investors to measure our revenue growth exclusive of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Non-GAAP results also allow investors to compare the Company’s operations against the financial results of other companies in the industry who similarly provide non-GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules and regulations. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release, and can also be found on the Company’s website at ir.criver.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements also include statements regarding Charles River’s expectations regarding the availability of Cambodia-sourced NHPs; the impact of the investigations by the U.S. government into the Cambodia NHP supply chain, including but not limited to Charles River’s ability to cooperate fully with the U.S. government; Charles River’s ability to effectively manage any Cambodia NHP supply impact; the projected future financial performance of Charles River and our specific businesses, including our expectations with respect to the impact of NHP supply constraints and our ability to gain market share; earnings per share; operating margin; client demand, particularly the future demand for drug discovery and development products and services, including our expectations for future revenue trends; our expectations with respect to pricing of our products and services; our expectations with respect to future tax rates and the impact of such tax rates on our business; our expectations with respect to the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, including the Noveprim acquisition, on the Company, our service offerings, client perception, strategic relationships, revenue, revenue growth rates, revenue growth drivers, and earnings; the development and performance of our services and products, including our investments in our portfolio; market and industry conditions including the outsourcing of services and identification of spending trends by our clients and funding available to them; ability to gain market share and capitalize on business opportunities; the impact of our restructuring initiatives, including annualized savings; the impact of our stock repurchase authorization; and Charles River’s future performance, including as delineated in our forward-looking guidance, and particularly our expectations with respect to revenue, the impact of foreign exchange, interest rates, enhanced efficiency initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on Charles River’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: NHP supply constraints and the investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, including the impact on our projected future financial performance, the timing of the resumption of Cambodia NHP imports into the U.S., our ability to manage supply impact, and potential study delays in our Safety Assessment business attributable to NHP supply constraints; changes and uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets; the ability to successfully integrate businesses we acquire, including Noveprim; the timing and magnitude of our share repurchases; negative trends in research and development spending, negative trends in the level of outsourced services, or other cost reduction actions by our clients; the ability to convert backlog to revenue; special interest groups; contaminations; industry trends; new displacement technologies; USDA and FDA regulations; changes in law; continued availability of products and supplies; loss of key personnel; interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in tax regulation and laws; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; disruptions in the global economy caused by geopolitical conflicts; and any changes in business, political, or economic conditions due to the threat of future terrorist activity in the U.S. and other parts of the world, and related U.S. military action overseas. A further description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in the Risk Factors detailed in Charles River’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on February 14, 2024, as well as other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by Charles River, and Charles River assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in this press release except as required by law.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. SCHEDULE 1 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Service revenue $ 811,913 $ 838,003 $ 3,304,138 $ 3,440,019 Product revenue 190,636 175,473 745,851 689,390 Total revenue 1,002,549 1,013,476 4,049,989 4,129,409 Costs and expenses: Cost of services provided (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 621,535 564,847 2,345,781 2,295,983 Cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 96,770 84,544 372,387 330,870 Selling, general and administrative 195,708 197,142 751,003 747,855 Amortization of intangible assets 41,223 34,021 138,471 137,440 Goodwill impairment 215,000 — 215,000 — Operating income (loss) (167,687) 132,922 227,347 617,261 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,835 1,591 8,575 5,196 Interest expense (28,234) (33,544) (126,288) (136,710) Other income (expense), net (22,705) 107,737 (16,520) 95,537 Income (loss) before income taxes (216,791) 208,706 93,114 581,284 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,044) 19,754 67,823 100,914 Net income (loss) (213,747) 188,952 25,291 480,370 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 748 1,868 3,088 5,746 Net income (loss) available to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $ (214,495) $ 187,084 $ 22,203 $ 474,624 Calculation of net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Net income (loss) available to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $ (214,495) $ 187,084 $ 22,203 $ 474,624 Less: Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest (1,081) — — — Less: Incremental dividends attributable to noncontrolling interest holders 2,285 — 11,906 — Net income (loss) available to Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. common shareholders $ (215,699) $ 187,084 $ 10,297 $ 474,624 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ (4.22) $ 3.65 $ 0.20 $ 9.27 Diluted $ (4.22) $ 3.62 $ 0.20 $ 9.22 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 51,138 51,311 51,380 51,227 Diluted 51,138 51,624 51,628 51,451

