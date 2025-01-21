Charles River Expands Apollo™ Ecosystem, Offering Bespoke Client Experiences

Launch of Apollo™ for CRADL® provides a secure cloud-based platform to enhance access to services and visibility across teams and processes

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #LIFEatCRL--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the launch of Apollo™ for CRADL®, a secure cloud-based platform that enhances leading vivarium rental services through a digital platform that connects clients effortlessly with the training, tools and services needed to start research quickly. As a digital companion to CRADL’s existing rental space offering, Apollo’s centralized dashboard seamlessly connects clients to online training, Charles River’s Research Models Online Ordering System, and other study support services.





“Apollo is the tech stack that is powering Charles River’s digital transformation,” said Mark Mintz, Corporate Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer at Charles River. “A high impact, iteratively expanded platform that gives clients greater access to data, products and services, across our portfolio, Apollo enables data-driven decision making and accelerated operational processes that creates value for our client’s businesses and drives efficiencies in drug discovery and development.”

For CRADL clients, who are looking for simplified capability to launch or expand drug discovery and development programs, Apollo for CRADL streamlines onboarding, making the process of starting research faster and easier within CRADL. Additionally, it provides clients with direct control of reservations for technical services, rooms, and equipment while facilitating protocol management and IACUC committee communication to expedite research execution. Apollo for CRADL is the latest in a series of innovations, integrating the Apollo technology stack across Charles River’s robust portfolio:

Charles River is continuously expanding the scope of Apollo to enhance client experience and drive increased efficiencies for client studies at every stage of discovery and development.

About CRADL®

CRADL®, the Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab, is the leading space for clients to launch or expand their in vivo drug research programs, with the added benefit of access to Charles River’s complete portfolio of integrated drug discovery and non-clinical development resources. The CRADL vivarium network operates nearly 30 facilities, in key biohubs, including Boston, San Francisco Bay, San Diego, Seattle, Philadelphia, Chicago, Thousand Oaks, Shanghai, Chengdu, Suzhou, and London. This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city, allowing researchers to rapidly progress their science while maintaining the flexibility to expand, relocate or co-locate, knowing they will have reliable, high-quality in vivo facilities nearby.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

