Charles River and Lundbeck Enter Agreement Utilizing AI-Powered Logica® to Advance the Discovery of Novel Drugs for Neurological Disease

Logica®, an offering from Charles River and Valo Health, will be leveraged to progress Lundbeck’s research into disorders of the central nervous system

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #LIFEatCRL--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced an agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) to utilize Logica® to progress critical brain disease research.





“We are excited to partner with Lundbeck as they work toward the discovery of novel treatments for neurodegenerative disease,” said Professor Julie Frearson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Charles River. “Logica’s integrated, AI-augmented process allows us to be an agile partner, and combined with Lundbeck’s industry-leading neurology expertise, we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Logica is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered end-to-end drug discovery solution that translates biological insights into optimized preclinical candidates by leveraging the integration of Valo Health’s AI-powered Opal Computational Platform™ and Charles River’s leading expertise in drug discovery and preclinical development. Through the agreement, Lundbeck will deploy Logica with the aim of creating optimized small molecules that lead to novel therapies for neurological research.

“To make a significant impact on neurological diseases today, you need to be able to work on unprecedented molecular targets with causal biology,” said Tarek Samad, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Research at Lundbeck. “Partnering with Logica will allow us to use a unique tool set, including AI-driven approaches, to overcome drug design challenges which often slow down the translation of promising targets into drug candidates.”

About Logica

In 2022, Charles River and Valo Health launched Logica, providing clients with transformed drug discovery with a single integrated offering seamlessly translating targets to candidate nomination under a partnering business model. Logica utilizes industry-leading predictive models, chemical design, and synthesis capabilities, DNA-encoded libraries, in silico high throughput screening from Valo’s Opal Computational Platform as well as Charles River’s leading capabilities in all aspects of discovery optimization including high throughput screening, medicinal chemistry, ADME, biology, pharmacology, and ultimately safety testing and IND submission, joining together for the first time to create a computation-powered, unified target-to-candidate offering.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on utilizing large scale data and AI-driven computation to discover and develop therapeutics. Valo aims to fully integrate humancentric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company’s Opal Computational Platform™ is an end-to-end drug discovery and development platform designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs. Learn more about Valo by visiting valohealth.com.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

