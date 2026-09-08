CervoMed to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders ("CervoMed" or the "Company"), today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Time: 10:55 – 11:25 AM ET

Webcast Link:

https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=43787678&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 4:00 – 4:30 PM ET

Webcast Link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/9a19abdb-8a2c-4742-bae3-a2dbdb363f7f

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, is an oral small molecule targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. CervoMed’s recently completed Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB, enriched for those without AD co-pathology, and the Company announced alignment with the FDA on a potential registration path for neflamapimod in DLB in November 2025. Initiation of a Phase 3 trial in DLB is subject to the establishment of a partnership and/or additional financing. CervoMed also recently completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating neflamapimod in nfvPPA, a subtype of frontotemporal disorders, from which interim biomarker data is anticipated in the early fourth quarter of 2026, and expects the first patient to be dosed with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS Phase 2a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Contacts:

Media:

Lisa Guiterman

Biongage Communications

lisa.guiterman@gmail.com

202-330-3431

Investor Relations:

Argot Partners

cervomed@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902