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Certara to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5th, 2026

October 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2026 before market open on Thursday, November 5th, 2026. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:30AM ET.

To listen by phone, investors may dial 800-715-9871 (646-307-1963 for international callers) and enter access code 2208277. The live webcast will be available through the Certara Earnings Webcast link and the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.certara.com, where a replay will be archived.

About Certara

Certara transforms drug discovery and development for good, helping scientists and clinical teams generate regulatory-grade evidence faster. Its solutions combine biosimulation, clinical intelligence, and regulatory science, and are embedded in the workflows of drug developers worldwide. Certara clients include more than 2,600 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and global regulatory agencies. Learn more at certara.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact: 

Jeff Warren and Jay Liu
ir@certara.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
Certara
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