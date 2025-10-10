SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Certara to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6th, 2025

October 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the market close on Thursday, November 6th, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
certara@pancomm.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania
September 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac