Press Releases

Ceribell to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

February 11, 2026 
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24, 2026.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 9394689. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About CeriBell, Inc.
Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for use in detecting seizure and delirium in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact
Brian Price
Press@ceribell.com  


