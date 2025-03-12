Centivax and Emery Pharma Partner to Accelerate Universal Vaccine Clinical Readiness

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivax, a biotechnology company that develops broad-spectrum vaccines to combat rapidly evolving pathogens, has announced a strategic collaboration with Emery Pharma, a leading contract research organization specializing in GLP/CGMP compliant solutions for analytical testing, bioanalytical testing and microbiology. This partnership leverages Emery Pharma’s expertise to develop an IND-enabling GLP compliant potency release assay for GMP batches of the Centivax pan-influenza universal vaccine clinical candidate, Centi-Flu.

Under this collaboration, Emery Pharma will establish a mass-spectrometry based comprehensive Centi-Flu expression and in-vitro potency assay, which will serve as the definitive batch release assay necessary for validating manufactured vaccine doses for use in the clinic and post-approval commercial doses. Emery Pharma’s expertise enables an unparalleled quantitative resolution to ensure that manufactured batches of Centi-Flu are released with uniform potency and quality for all components. The partnership further establishes a compatible process for potency batch release assays further enabling follow-on universal vaccines from the Centivax antibody and T-cell epitope focusing platform.

“We handpicked Emery Pharma for its established excellence in advanced GLP/CGMP bioanalytical testing,” said Jacob Glanville, Ph.D., CEO of Centivax. “Having a trusted partner to conduct rigorous in vitro development of our batch release potency assay is crucial for the immediate need of initiating clinical trials of our first universal vaccine candidate, and in the long term in further accelerating our vaccine development pipeline. Emery Pharma’s expertise will ensure that we release a quality and consistent universal vaccine product, capable of generating broad and durable immunity to al flu, every time.”

Dr. Ron Najafi, CEO of Emery Pharma, added: “Centivax is pioneering breakthrough vaccines, and we are proud to support their efforts by providing the critical testing needed to confirm efficacy at the earliest stages. Our collaboration will help streamline the path from research to clinical development, ensuring that these vaccines are backed by robust scientific validation.”

By combining Centivax’s next-generation vaccine technologies with Emery Pharma’s advanced testing capabilities, the two companies aim to accelerate the development of vaccines that can shield humanity from the world’s most pressing infectious disease challenges.

About Centivax

Centivax is a universal immunity biotechnology company with the first asset, a universal flu vaccine, in GMP and less than a year from the clinic. This first asset has enabled us to achieve proof-of-concept of the platform with significant non-dilutive funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, DOD, the Army, the Navy, NIH, and others. Centivax platform technology enables broadly neutralizing therapeutic assets, as well as vaccines for cancer and other indications.

For more information, visit www.centivax.com

About Emery Pharma

Emery Pharma is a full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in microbiology, bioanalysis, and analytical chemistry. The company provides a range of services, including method development and validation, antimicrobial efficacy testing, and high-resolution mass spectrometry. Emery Pharma’s team of scientists is dedicated to supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies in their mission to develop life-saving therapeutics.

For more information, visit emerypharma.com

