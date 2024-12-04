Cellino Appoints Chris Gemmiti, Ph.D., as SVP of Therapeutics Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biomanufacturing--Cellino Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing autonomous, closed biomanufacturing for personalized regenerative medicines, announced today the appointment of Chris Gemmiti, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Therapeutics Development. Dr. Gemmiti brings more than 25 years of experience in cell therapy and regenerative medicine, through both industry and academic roles, and extensive expertise as a leader in developing novel therapeutics.









“Chris has an impressive background as a scientist and biopharma leader, with a successful track record of developing novel therapeutics in the field of regenerative medicine,” said Nabiha Saklayen, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder, Cellino. “As we start to advance our pipeline and pursue high-value strategic partnerships, we believe his expertise will be invaluable to our team, and we’re thrilled to welcome him.”

Prior to joining Cellino, Dr. Gemmiti was the Vice President of Technical Operations at CRISPR Therapeutics. At CRISPR, he was the CMC lead for CASGEVY, the first CRISPR gene-edited therapy approved by any health authority for sickle cell anemia and b-thalassemia. He is also credited with establishing TechOps and CMC for the In Vivo Delivery franchise, resulting in two programs currently in clinical trials.

Previously, he was the Senior Vice President of Operations at Sentien, where he had broad operational responsibilities for the clinical-stage MSC company. He held a key role in opening and executing Sentien’s IND for Covid-19 patients experiencing multi-organ failure. Dr. Gemmiti joined Sentien from Harvard’s Wyss Institute, where he guided translation strategy and technical development of early-stage regenerative medicine technologies. At Organogenesis Inc., he was the Business Unit Director responsible for the clinical development, FDA approval (2012), and commercial launch of GINTUIT™, the first manufactured allogeneic cell therapy approved by BLA.

“I’m thrilled to join Cellino at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Dr. Gemmiti. “Cellino’s vision of autonomous, high-precision biomanufacturing has the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges in delivering personalized regenerative medicines at scale. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies for patients in need.”

He holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Georgia Tech, where he was an NSF fellow in entrepreneurship, and a B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He has served on advisory boards at Georgia Tech, Johns Hopkins, Duke University, TERMIS, Cell Therapy Bioprocessing, and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

About Cellino

Cellino is building an ultra-scalable, autonomous, high-precision biomanufacturing technology for personalized regenerative medicines. Learn more at www.cellinobio.com and follow Cellino on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts



Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com