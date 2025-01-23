CellFE® Announces Launch of First-in-Class T-Rest™ (“Resting T Cell Kit”) for Breakthrough CAR-T Cell Therapy Manufacturing

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellFE, a leader in non-viral gene editing technology, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated CellFE T-Rest (“Resting T Cell Kit”), a first-in-class cell manufacturing transfection media product designed specifically for resting (quiescent) T cell workflows. The novel T-Rest supports a fully optimized gene editing workflow that utilizes resting T cells as a starting material, offering a new paradigm for cell therapy manufacturers to develop safer and more potent therapies compared to traditional workflows. T-Rest will be unveiled this week during Advanced Therapies Week (ATW) 2025 in Dallas, Texas, taking place from January 20–23.

As part of the launch, CellFE has released an application note on its non-viral, non-electroporative resting T cell workflow, which showcases the latest data for CAR-T cell editing with resting T cells. Resting T cells edited with T-Rest retain their stem cell memory when used as a starting material for CAR-T gene editing. The preserved stem memory is crucial to developing more durable CAR-T cell treatments. Moreover, gene editing in non-dividing cells such as resting T cells can significantly reduce the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. Designed for use in tandem with the Infinity MTx™, CellFE’s state-of-the-art microfluidic-based gene delivery platform, the T-Rest workflow provides researchers with a robust approach to the engineering of therapeutic cells.

“We’re thrilled to launch T-Rest - the first-in-class resting T cell commercial product - to offer a new paradigm for cell therapy manufacturing,” said Alla Zamarayeva, CEO of CellFE. “By enabling efficient editing of resting T cells, we address the durability and safety concerns that currently challenge cell therapy manufacturers.”

CellFE will be exhibiting at Booth #752 at Advanced Therapies Week from January 20-23.

About CellFE

CellFE, a disruptive microfluidics company, is transforming the development and manufacturing of lifesaving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. CellFE aims to unlock the full potential of this transformative modality by tackling its key market challenges, notably high manufacturing costs and extended vein-to-vein timelines. With a focus on T Cell, HSC, and iPSC-based therapies, CellFE’s microfluidics-based gene-delivery technology, in conjunction with proprietary best-in-class workflows, targets critical bottlenecks in cell therapy manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.cellfebiotech.com.

