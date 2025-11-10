SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Celldex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 11 at 10:00 am ET
  • TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit on Thursday, November 13 at 9:30 am ET
  • 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2 at 3:00 pm ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex
Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace 2026 Best Places to Work Spotlights Most Desirable Workplaces
November 4, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel