Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Size Expected to Reach USD 16.89 Bn by 2033

According to the latest Research by Precedence Research, the global cell therapy manufacturing market size was valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 16.89 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.93% from 2024 to 2033.

Manufacturing cell treatment is the process of creating a medication for cell therapy. In the majority of cell therapy products, stem cells and immune cells are used. These cells have uses in autoimmune illnesses, cancer, regenerative medicine, and other uncommon diseases. At every level of the process—upstream, downstream, process development, testing, and manufacturing services—optimal performance is necessary to bring a novel cell treatment to market.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways

• The North America cell therapy manufacturing market size accounted for USD 1.85 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around USD 7.43 billion by 2033.

• North America led the market with the major revenue share of 44% in 2023.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• By therapy type, the autologous cell therapy segment has held the biggest revenue share of 59% in 2023.

• By therapy type, the allogenic cell therapy segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

• By technology type, the somatic cell technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

• By technology type, the 3D technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

• By source, the IPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) segment dominated the market in 2023.

• By source, the bone marrow segment is the second largest segment in the global market.

• By application, the oncology segment has contributed the largest revenue share of 35% in 2023.

• By application, the neurological segment is projected to show fastest growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends in the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

• Curing rare diseases: The goal of gene therapy is to change a gene's expression or the biological characteristics of live cells in an effort to potentially fix underlying genetic flaws and provide treatment for people suffering from uncommon diseases.

• Growing research: The development of cell and gene therapy by academic and research organizations, as well as biopharma businesses, has progressively advanced from preclinical research to patient evaluation in clinical settings. In 2023, 631 of the 3,285 studies that have been initiated in the past five years to assess gene and cell treatments in patients across all sponsor categories will be completed.

• Personalized medicine: Given the many interactions between the donor and the host that have the potential to significantly impact treatment results, cellular therapy, in particular, calls for a customized strategy.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Key Regional Analysis

The U.S. cell therapy manufacturing market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 5.24 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.04% from 2024 to 2033.

North America’s Market is Growing with Technology

North America dominated the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2023. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological problems, has created a strong need for novel cell-based therapeutics. The benefits of North America include a strong network of academic and research institutions, a developed healthcare system, and an environment that supports clinical trials.

• The largest regenerative medicine organization in the world, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), granted $43.8 million to support initiatives that would further gene therapy and stem cell research in California. The grants will be used to fund initiatives in the Agency's infrastructure, clinical, and discovery programs.

• In May 2024, in order to further enhance its scientific capabilities, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) granted $5.4 million to City of Hope®, one of the biggest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, to construct and finance a stem cell research laboratory on its campus in Duarte, California.

• In August 2023, in order to treat patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, CIHR announced $3,056,176 in funding over five years for the TACtful study, which is examining a new cell treatment that uses the immune system.

• In October 2024, CRUK announced a significant investment of US$225 million to improve cancer research and treatment at the CRUK Cambridge Institute. Through this funding, scientists will be able to better understand how malignancies arise, spread, and grow. They will also be able to investigate novel approaches to using the immune system to combat illness.

Key Player's Collaboration Drives Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to host the fastest-growing cell therapy manufacturing market during the forecast period. In this region, regional biotech companies and international firms are increasingly collaborating and partnering on the research and marketing of cell treatments. Because of the large number of patients and the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses in the area, there is a critical need for cell-based treatments.

A fresh wave of loosened restrictions on foreign investment is being tested by China in a few places, allowing foreign investment in hospitals that are entirely controlled by foreigners, as well as in cell therapy. The action is a continuation of China's attempts to expand its economy and draw in more international investment.

The Indian government has a positive outlook on the stem cell industry. The development of gene editing technologies for possible treatments, translational research, fundamental biology, and the development of animal models for human diseases are just a few of the stem cell research areas in which the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has been actively funding initiatives. A total of Rs 7,345.58 lakh was allotted by the DBT between 2019 and 2022.

• StemCures declared in May 2023 that it will invest $54 million to build the biggest stem cell lab in India in Telangana.

• Eyestem, a cell treatment startup located in Bengaluru, earned $6.4 million in Series A investment in August 2022.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis

By Therapy Type Analysis

The autologous cell therapy segment led the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2023. Autologous cell therapy is a fast-expanding therapeutic method with implications in regenerative medicine and immuno-oncology. This type of therapy has been effectively applied thus far to cure burns and pressure ulcers, promote wound healing, reduce chronic inflammation, bioengineer skin replacements, and enhance postoperative recovery.

The use of ACT for corrective surgery or cosmetic improvement is also becoming more widely accepted as a legitimate therapy option. It has been demonstrated to have longer-lasting benefits and lower rejection rates than traditional procedures.

The allogenic cell therapy segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the cell therapy manufacturing market during the forecast period. The use of allogeneic cell therapy presents a chance that significantly improves the capacity to create such a product as it provides a productive means of obtaining the right quantity of cells and instant product availability.

By Technology Type Analysis:

The somatic cell technology segment dominated the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2023. Both gene therapy and somatic-cell technologies have advanced quickly from the laboratory to clinical testing. Somatic cell gene therapy is approved for the treatment of a wide range of illnesses, including cancer, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, and several infectious diseases. The 3D technology segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the predicted timeframe. More and more emphasis has been paid in recent years to the drawbacks of two-dimensional culture and the benefits of three-dimensional culture. A three-dimensional culture system is superior to a two-dimensional culture in terms of accurately simulating the local microenvironment of cells.

By source Analysis:

The IPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) segment held the largest share of the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2023. In vitro research has been revolutionized by the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technique, which also has enormous potential to develop regenerative medicine.

iPSCs have been used extensively to generate cell treatments, conduct drug screening, and simulate human development and illnesses. With the use of iPSC technology, autologous and allogeneic cell treatments are being actively researched and have the potential to offer novel approaches to the treatment of complicated illnesses.

The bone marrow segment held the second-largest share of the market in 2023. For those with persistent neck or low back discomfort, bone marrow cell treatment can be utilized to treat a variety of tendon, ligament, and joint disorders, as well as many other body areas, including the spine.

By Application Analysis;

The oncology segment was dominant in the cell therapy manufacturing market in 2023. Millions of people die from cancer every year, making it the most deadly disease. An estimated 9.7 million fatalities and 20 million new cases of cancer were predicted for 2022. By 2050, there will likely be over 35 million new cases of cancer, a 77% increase over the 20 million cases that were anticipated in 2022. Using the potential of genetic engineering, CAR T cell therapy is a paradigm change in the field of cancer treatment.

The neurological segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Neurological illnesses are huge public health concerns that are impacting hundreds of millions of people throughout the world. When opposed to traditional medications, cell treatments for neurological illnesses offer special prospects and problems as they make their way into clinical settings.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

The key market players are constantly making efforts to develop cell therapies for the treatment of various diseases. Some of the major companies in the cell therapy manufacturing industry are Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cytiva, Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, The Discovery Labs, and Catalent, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In October 2024, Fresenius Kabi and Cellular Origins collaborated to improve automation for the production of gene and cell therapies. In order to enable continued clinical validation for its CAR-T technology, AvenCell Therapeutics obtained US$112 million in Series B investment.

• In April 2024, Yaki Yanay, the CEO of Israeli cell technology startup Pluri, revealed that the company has increased the scope of its cell-based product operations in an effort to assist other businesses with their development objectives.

• In October 2023, the first Cell Therapy Launch Facility in Berkeley, California, was opened by Bayer AG to build the ability to provide cell treatments to patients worldwide. The material will come from a plant that is 100,000 square feet and costs $250 million (USD).

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy Type

• Allogenic Cell Therapy

• Autologous Cell Therapy

By Technology Type

• Somatic Cell Technology

• Cell Immortalization Technology

• Viral Vector Technology

• Genome Editing Technology

• Cell Plasticity Technology

• 3D Technology

By Source

• IPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell)

• Bone Marrow

• Umbilical Cord

• Adipose Tissues

• Neural Stem

By Application

• Musculoskeletal

• Cardiovascular

• Gastrointestinal

• Neurological

• Oncology

• Dermatology

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/4283

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com| +1 804 441 9344

